GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 5

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Gujarat ended the 2024 season with five wins of their 14 matches, while two games were abandoned due to rainfall. This time with the new additions of Jos Buttler, Mohammad Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada, they will look to reach the playoffs.

The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, were second last with five wins of their 14 matches. This time under a new captain Shreyas Iyer, they will be hoping for a better result.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. The Punjab Kings have won two, while the Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious in three games.

GT vs PBKS Match Details

The fifth match of IPL 2025 will be played on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs PBKS, 5th Match

Date and Time: 25 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last IPL match played at this venue was between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

GT vs PBKS Form Guide

GT - Will be playing their first match

PBKS - Will be playing their first match

GT vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, and Prasidh Krishna (Impact).

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Suryansh Shedge, and Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact).

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings with Shubman Gill. The Englishman has smashed 435 runs in 13 head-to-head matches at an average of 36. Josh Inglis is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Gill was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 1079 runs in 19 venue matches at an average of around 69. Sai Sudharsan is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Maxwell will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 88 runs and picked up two wickets in five head-to-head matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Rashid Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Rashid Khan has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 24 wickets in 15 head-to-head matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is another good bowler for today's match.

GT vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 521 runs and 1079 runs in 13 head-to-head and 19 venue matches, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 179 runs in six matches at this venue at a strike rate of around 167.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs PBKS, 5th Match

Shubman Gill

Shreyas Iyer

Jos Buttler

Sai Sudharsan

Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, J Inglis

Batters: S Gill, S Iyer, G Phillips, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: G Maxwell, M Stoinis, M Jansen

Bowlers: R Khan, A Singh

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: J Buttler, P Singh

Batters: S Gill, S Iyer, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: G Maxwell, M Stoinis, M Jansen

Bowlers: R Khan, K Rabada, Y Chahal

