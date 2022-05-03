GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 48

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 48th match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat in IPL 2022 with just one loss in nine matches so far. While their bowling attack has led the way in unison, the likes of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have come up with sensational performances in the middle order to keep the Gujarat Titans in good stead. They will be keen to sustain their form against the Punjab Kings, who haven't been in the best of form. Regardless, PBKS have a strong squad to fall back on. With this being a must-win game for Mayank Agarwal and Co., a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

GT vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

GT XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Pradeep Sangwan.

Match Details

GT vs PBKS, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 48

Date and Time: 3rd May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

For the latest IPL point table, click here.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium is a tricky one to bat on. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Although the bowlers might not get much movement early on, a change of pace will be key as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with the shorter square dimensions of the ground also bound to come into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s GT vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow scored some runs in the previous game, but couldn't get PBKS over the line against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Englishman is one of the best players of pace and can more than hold his own against spin in the middle overs. With Bairstow due for a big one in IPL 2022, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill, after a bright start to his IPL 2022 campaign, has blown hot and cold in recent games. The Gujarat Titans opener is more than capable of batting deep and scoring big runs. With Gill's record against PBKS also being decent, he is a good addition to your GT vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been a great addition to the Punjab Kings roster, often scoring quick runs in the middle overs. The Englishman has also chipped in with the ball at times of need, serving his side well. With Livingstone in good form, he is a must-have in your GT vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan's form has tailed off in recent games, proving to be a touch expensive in the middle overs. The Afghan would be keen to get back to his best as soon as possible. With the conditions also likely to suit his style of bowling, Rashid can be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in GT vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 562 points

Mohammed Shami (GT) - 482 points

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 476 points

Important stats for GT vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill - 260 runs in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 28.89

Liam Livingstone - 263 runs in 9 IPL 2022 innings, SR: 178.91

Mohammed Shami - 14 wickets in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 20.00

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudarshan, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Mayank Agarwal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar