GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently leading the points table, having won both matches so far. They won their last match against the Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs at Chepauk. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to IPL 2025, winning one and losing the other. They won their last match of the season against the Mumbai Indians by 36 runs.

The two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three matches, while the Gujarat Titans have won two matches.

GT vs RCB Match Details

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs RCB, 14th Match

Date and Time: 2 April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last IPL match played at this venue was between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Chennai Super Kings back in May 2024, where a total of 409 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

GT vs RCB Form Guide

GT - W L

RCB - W W

GT vs RCB Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, and Prasidh Krishna (Impact).

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal (impact).

GT vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. Buttler has smashed 93 runs in the last two matches. Phil Salt is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the momentum. The right-hander has smashed 90 runs in the last two matches. Sai Sudharsan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone and Krunal Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Livingstone will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 10 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match. Shahrukh Khan is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Rashid Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has an exceptional venue record. He has also picked up five wickets in the last two matches. Mohammad Siraj is another good bowler for today's match.

GT vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Titans, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 137 runs in the last two matches. He smashed 63 runs in just 41 balls in the last match.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is one of the most crucial picks from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. The English cricketer is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He played a crucial knock of 56 runs in just 31 balls in the first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs RCB, 14th Match

Shubman Gill

Jos Buttler

Sai Sudharsan

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: S Gill, S Sudharsan, V Kohli, R Patidar

All-rounders: L Livingstone, K Pandya

Bowlers: R Khan, J Hazlewood, M Siraj

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: S Gill, S Sudharsan, V Kohli, R Patidar

All-rounders: S Khan

Bowlers: R Khan, J Hazlewood, B Kumar, K Rabada

