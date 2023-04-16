GT vs RR Dream 11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 16th, 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The GT vs RR match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.341. They will go into the game after beating Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets.

The Royals, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the table with six points and an impressive net run rate of +1.588. They defeated MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game by three runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for GT vs RR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Jos Buttler (RR) – 9 credits

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Courtesy: IPL

Jos Buttler is fourth on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2023 and you should pick him for the GT vs RR match. Buttler has racked up 2014 runs from four games at an average of 51 and a strike-rate of 170. He scored a half-century against the Super Kings and will be high on confidence.

#2 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Shubman Gill has shown a lot of promise and should be picked in fantasy teams for the GT vs RR match. The right-handed batter has racked up 183 runs from four games at an average of 45.75 and a strike-rate of 141.86. If he gets his eyes in, it is hard to stop him.

#1 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Rashid Khan has bowled with a lot of venom for the Giants in the IPL. The leg-spinner is third on the list of leading wicket-takers. The youngster has picked up nine wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 7.50.

He also became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in IPL 2023 after achieving the feat against KKR.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in GT vs RR Dream11 contest? Jos Buttler Rashid Khan 0 votes