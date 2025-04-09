GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 9, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After losing their opening game of the season to Punjab Kings (PBKS), GT have bounced back strongly with a hat-trick of wins, with the most recent one coming away from home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They'll look to make it four wins in a row against RR, a team against whom they have an excellent record.

To their credit, RR have shored up after a disappointing start to the season, winning back-to-back games. Yashasvi Jaiswal's return to form and Jofra Archer's scorching spell with the new ball were big positives in their recent win over PBKS. They'll look to extend that winning run and break their jinx against GT.

It's now time to look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this game.

Sanju Samson's only half-century this season came against SRH in RR's opening fixture.

RR skipper Sanju Samson will be one of the most popular Dream11 captaincy options for this match, and with good reason. RR's only victory against GT came at this very venue in IPL 2023, when Samson smashed a 32-ball 60 to help them win by three wickets in a run chase.

The keeper-batter is arguably the only RR top-order batter with a positive record against GT, scoring 230 runs at an average of 46.0 and a strike rate of 166.67. While the extra pace and bounce at this venue have troubled him in the past, if Samson can survive the new ball burst, a sizeable Dream11 points haul awaits him.

GT wicketkeeper Jos Buttler had a rare, disappointing outing last time out, when he nicked one off SRH captain Pat Cummins' bowling. However, Buttler has batted with great positivity and maturity at No. 3 this season, scoring 166 runs at an average of 55.33 and a terrific strike rate of 167.67.

He enjoys batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium, averaging 59.5 at this venue in five T20 innings. While his move to No. 3 has dented his appeal slightly as he misses out on batting in the powerplay, that could be a blessing in disguise in this match as he may not have to face the in-form Jofra Archer with the new ball.

After a disappointing innings with the bat, Buttler will be keen to get back to scoring half-centuries for fun and is a stellar Dream11 captaincy choice.

When GT are playing in Ahmedabad, how can you not consider captaining their skipper, Shubman Gill? He just loves batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the numbers back him up. The 25-year-old has scored 1024 runs in 20 T20 innings at this ground at a mind-boggling average of 60.2 and a strike rate of 160.3.

Yes, the Jofra Archer threat exists, but given Gill's technical ability and his prowess against high-pace bowlers, there is a good chance he will take on the England seamer and come away from the contest with plenty of runs under his belt.

No one knows the conditions at this venue better than Gill, and after his confident half-century in GT's last outing, he's a top Dream11 captaincy option for Wednesday night.

