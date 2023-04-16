GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs RR Dream11 prediction.

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant this season with three wins in four matches. While the Titans' bowling attack has delivered the goods more often than not, it has been the Royals' batting unit that has stepped up for them.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Titans will hold the edge owing to their record against the Royals in the previous season.

With both teams keen on getting an all-important win, another entertaining game is on the cards in Ahmedabad.

GT vs RR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 23

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 23rd match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 23

Date and Time: April 16th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GT vs RR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 23

The average first-innings score at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season reads 191. The previous game saw spinners pick up seven out of the 11 wickets, holding them in good stead. The powerplay phase saw three wickets fall. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to come into play in the second innings.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 191

2nd-innings score: 192

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

GT vs RR probable playing 11s for today's match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.

GT vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (4 matches, 204 runs, Average: 51.00)

Jos Buttler has not skipped a beat this season with 204 runs in four matches. While he is averaging 51 with the bat, it is his strike rate of 170 that stands out. He has three fifties in four matches so far, holding him in good stead.

With Buttler in fine form and capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (4 matches, 183 runs, Average: 45.75)

Shubman Gill is another top performer with the bat, scoring 183 runs in four matches. He is averaging 45.75 and has two fifties this season as well.

Given his ability against both pace and spin, Gill is a must-have in your GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (4 matches, 1 run, 3 wickets)

Jason Holder has had his moments in the IPL this season, picking up three wickets in four matches. He has a decent record in the IPL with 52 wickets in 42 matches at an average of 24.75.

With Holder capable of scoring valuable runs down the order as well, he is a valuable pick for your GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (4 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 13.33)

Rashid Khan is one of the top wicket-takers this season, picking up nine wickets in four matches. He is averaging 13.33 with the ball and already has a hat trick to his name this season.

With the Afghan spinner also adding value with the bat, he is a must-have in your GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is one of the best batters in the IPL with 3623 runs at a strike rate of 136.15 to his credit. He started the season with a couple of fifties but has failed to get going in the last few games.

With Samson being a fine player of both pace and spin, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has not been in great form this season, scoring only 21 runs in three matches so far. While Hardik is not expected to bowl, his batting ability alone holds him in high regard. He is capable of scoring big runs with a strike rate of 146 in the IPL.

With Hardik due for a big score, he is a good captaincy choice for your GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 183 runs in 4 matches Jos Buttler 204 runs in 4 matches Shimron Hetmyer 127 runs in 4 matches Rashid Khan 9 wickets in 4 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 10 wickets in 4 matches

GT vs RR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 23

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL this season, picking up 10 wickets in four matches. He has a bowling average of 12.10, amongst the best this season.

With Chahal in fine form coming into the game, he is a good differential pick for your GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (vc)

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

