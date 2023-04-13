Ravichandran Ashwin fined 25 percent match-fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct against CSK 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has agreed to a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct during their game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has been fined 25 percent of his match fee.

While the reason for the fine wasn't revealed by the IPL Media Advisory in their statement, they have termed it as a 'Level 1 Offence'. It could probably be because of Ashwin's aggressive appeals during the game or his comments on umpires changing the ball.

The statement released by the IPL Media Advisory read:

"Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 17 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 12. Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

Some of the on-field decisions have left me flummoxed: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was a bit shocked to see the on-field umpires change the ball on their own during the CSK vs RR game once they felt it got a bit too wet because of the dew.

While he wasn't complaining because as a bowler he got to bowl with a drier ball, Ashwin feels that such decisions should be made consistently and not just once in a while.

Here's what he stated after the game:

"I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It’s never happened before and I’m quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year’s IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest. I mean, it’s just the middle - left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It’s because I think what you need is a little bit of balance."

Ashwin won the Player of the Match award for scoring 30(22) and also for picking up excellent figures of 2/25.

