GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 2, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off in the 51st match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite being in a good position on the points table with six wins in nine outings, the Titans will be desperate for a win tonight. Their confidence was shattered as a brilliant hundred from young Vaibhav Suryavanshi saw them suffer a stunning defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday.

However, SRH will have other ideas as they aim to keep their playoff hopes alive. Fresh off a one-week break prior to which they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai, the IPL 2024 runners-up will look to put the GT bowling attack under pressure with their whirlwind batting approach and take the game away from them.

In what's a big game for both sides, let's look at three differentials who could make the difference both for their teams and on Dream11.

#3 Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT)

Sai Kishore (right) is GT's joint-highest wicket-taker this season.

Despite his wonderful wicket-taking start to the season, questions over GT's usage of Sai Kishore has definitely dented his Dream11 appeal. For some reason or the other, he hasn't been completing his full quota of four overs regularly enough.

However, Sai Kishore bowled brilliantly to the SRH middle-order in the reverse fixture, and come what may, he's definitely bowling to Heinrich Klaasen, who does have a weakness against left-arm spin. A naturally attacking spinner, he is very likely to pick up wickets with his style of bowling against an ultra-aggressive SRH batting lineup.

While him completing his quota of overs is a risk you'll have to take, Sai Kishore has the potential to deliver a sizeable Dream11 haul, making him a quality differential pick.

#2 Nitish Kumar Reddy (BAT) (SRH)

This has been a hard season so far for SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy. The impressive all-rounder has failed to match his numbers from last season, scoring only 152 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.71. These numbers combined with his oscillating batting position, have resulted in a drop in Dream11 ownership.

However, Nitish could regain his mojo on what should be a true batting surface tailor-made for strokeplay. All it takes is a few boundaries to register a substantial Dream11 haul in this current points system, and Nitish's quality means that it's certainly possible if he gets going.

While a risky choice due to his indifferent form this season, Nitish Kumar Reddy could be a strong Dream11 differential tonight.

One of SRH's premium buys at the auction, Mohammed Shami hasn't quite lived up to the expectations yet. He has picked up only six wickets in eight outings at an expensive economy rate of 10.70. While he showed signs of returning to his old self with a first-ball wicket against CSK, his overall poor returns has resulted in him having differential-level Dream11 ownership.

However, Shami fared quite well in the reverse fixture against GT where he picked up the wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. He also knows the Narendra Modi Stadium like the back of his hand and enjoys a brilliant record at the venue - 20 wickets in 13 matches at a bowling average of 18.1.

This is a venue where seamers definitely get assistance, especially with the new-ball, and while his form hasn't been the best, Shami is definitely a powerful Dream11 differential tonight.

