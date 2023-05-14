GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 62

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction.

Gujarat Titans are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with eight wins in 12 matches so far. While the defending champions are more or less assured of a top-four spot, Gujarat will be eyeing a big win to boost their chances of a top-two finish.

As for their opponents, SunRisers Hyderabad have not been in the best of forms with five losses in their last seven matches. They are all but out of the reckoning for a playoff spot but will look to end the season on a high.

With both teams eyeing a win, another intriguing match beckons in Ahmedabad.

GT vs SRH Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 62

Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the 62nd match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 62

Date and Time: May 15th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 Indian all-rounders who have been affected by the impact player rule in IPL 2023

GT vs SRH pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 62

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a fairly decent batting track with the average first-innings total reading 187 this season. The previous game saw nearly 400 runs being scored across both innings. Pacers have picked the majority of the wickets at this venue, even accounting for seven out of nine wickets in the previous game. Although both teams will prefer chasing upon winning the toss. there is no clear advantage with the pitch expected to remain the same throughout the match.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 187

2nd-innings score: 168

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

GT vs SRH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan and Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen

GT vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (9 matches, 262 runs, SR: 180.69)

Heinrich Klaasen has been sensational with the bat for the SunRisers Hyderabad this season. He has 262 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 180.69.

Klaasen has looked good against both pace and spin and should be a good pick for your GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Miller (11 matches, 242 runs, Average: 48.40)

David Miller, like Heinrich Klaasen, has also impressed in a middle-order role in IPL 2023. The GT batter has scored 242 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.40. He is striking in excess of 135, holding him in good stead.

With Miller in decent form, he is a fine pick for your GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (12 matches, 256 runs, 3 wickets)

Hardik Pandya is one of the better all-rounders in the world and has shown glimpses of his ability in IPL 2023. He has 256 runs in 12 matches with a couple of big scores to his credit.

Hardik has three wickets as well, adding value to his case as a valuable pick for your GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (12 matches, 23 wickets, Average: 16.78)

Rashid Khan is the top wicket-taker in the IPL this season, picking up 23 wickets in 12 matches. He is averaging 16.78 with the ball and comes into the game on the back of a brilliant all-round performance against the Mumbai Indians.

Given his form and ability, Rashid is a must-have in your GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been in decent form this season for the Gujarat Titans. He has scored 475 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43.18. With Gill already scoring four fifties in IPL 2023, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has blown hot and cold this season, scoring only 207 runs in 10 matches. Markram has struggled to get going in the middle order and has only one fifty to show for his efforts.

With Markram being a decent player of spin, he can be a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 475 runs in 12 matches Heinrich Klaasen 262 runs in 8 matches Mayank Markande 12 wickets in 8 matches Rashid Khan 23 wickets in 12 matches Mohammed Shami 19 wickets in 12 matches

GT vs SRH match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 62

Mohammed Shami did not have a great outing against the Mumbai Indians, conceding 53 runs in his four overs. However, Shami has 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.16.

Given Shami's recent performances in Ahmedabad, he is a fine pick for your GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, click here!

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram (c), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Mayank Markande

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rahul Tripathi (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan

Poll : 0 votes