3 Indian all-rounders who have been affected by the impact player rule in IPL 2023

The impact player rule has been utilized in a variety of ways in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), and none of them have been particularly interesting.

The rule has essentially made T20 cricket a 12-player game, and all 10 franchises have attempted to use their newly found gift to beef up their respective departments in each innings.

The result has been that roles have become even more specialized, with teams now having the flexibility to field at least one fewer all-rounder in their sides. Most franchises now only field or two players who contribute with both bat and ball on a regular basis.

Here are three Indian all-rounders who have been affected by the impact player rule in IPL 2023.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer [right] hasn't been needed with the ball

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have stacked their team with all-rounders. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, and David Wiese are some of the names who have turned out for them in IPL 2023.

One of those names, though, hasn't really been considered an all-rounder. Venkatesh, who earned a call-up to the Indian team after a prolific IPL 2021 season on the back of his part-time pace-bowling, hasn't bowled a single delivery this year.

The left-hander has been one of KKR's highest run-scorers this season, having amassed 371 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.92 and a strike rate of 143.79. However, he has lost the differentiating factor that would've set him apart from all the others in contention to be picked for the national side.

Venkatesh has even been subbed in and out as the impact player in many games, which clearly shows that he isn't in KKR's plans when it comes to bowling at all.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shahbaz Ahmed made his international debut towards the end of the last year and has played three ODIs to date. After Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, he is probably next in line when it comes to left-arm spinning all-rounders.

However, Shahbaz's IPL 2023 fortunes have indicated that he might not be anywhere near the picture when it comes to the T20I format. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had barely any use for him with both the bat and ball, even though they've tried to promote him in the order and bowl him in the powerplay.

Shahbaz has made only 42 runs in the competition thus far and hasn't picked up a single wicket. The left-arm spinner hasn't bowled in four of the eight games he has played and hasn't batted in two of those.

That's largely because RCB have used left-handed spin hitters like Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror as their impact players, reducing the need to have Shahbaz in the side. They've also brought in the likes of Karn Sharma to beef up the spin department.

Shahbaz hasn't played for Bangalore since April 26 and might find it difficult to make an impact even if he returns to the playing XI.

#1 Abhishek Sharma - SunRisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma's left-arm spin hasn't been used much by the Sunrisers

Abhishek Sharma had a breakthrough campaign for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year, amassing 426 runs at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of 133.13. His batting returns have dwindled in IPL 2023, with only 210 runs so far at an average of 23.33.

One thing that has remained constant is Abhishek's underutilization on the bowling front. While he bowled just four overs in the 2022 season, he has sent down twice that number this time around. The left-arm spinner's last involvement with the ball didn't go to plan as Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran hammered him for five sixes in a single over.

Recent debacle aside, Abhishek can be a valuable asset if used properly. He has a few variations in his locker and can turn the ball, but SRH haven't really needed his services. The impact player rule has allowed them to field Mayank Markande, and Hyderabad haven't had to turn to part-time spin options very often.

Abhishek acknowledged the same in an interview earlier this IPL 2023 season. After how he was taken apart, though, his chances of bowling have reduced slightly.

Poll : Has the impact player rule hurt Indian cricket more than it has helped it? Yes No 6 votes