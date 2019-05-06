MI vs CSK, Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 7th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 319 // 06 May 2019, 12:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

After 56 gruelling league matches, the two most successful teams in the history of the IPL take centrestage on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk in the Qualifier 1. After both teams finished one-two on the points table, they start from scratch as they look to enter the all-important final with minimal fuss.

While CSK are a different side at their fortress in Chennai, where they have lost only one game this season, MI are equally good in that regard with Rohit Sharma's side being the side that CSK were unable to get the two points at home. With MS Dhoni and co. looking for an encore of their 2018 performance where they ended up winning the IPL Trophy, Mumbai Indians would love to sustain their winning momentum as both teams look to inch their names into the history books with a record-breaking fourth IPL championship. Here are a few tips to help you pick your MI vs CSK Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Beuran Hendricks and Jayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Playing XI Updates:

Mumbai Indians:

Advertisement

After closing out their season with two wins on the trot at their home ground, Mumbai Indians would be fairly confident of their chances considering the fact that they did they double over CSK this season. In both the CSK vs MI 2019 clashes, Mumbai's bowling stood up and delivered them vital points on sluggish wickets.

With Chepauk set to have a similar look, an extra spinner might be called upon at the expense of Ishan Kishan with Anukul Roy doing great in his only match of the season at the very same venue. The rest of the side picks itself with Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya providing the balance to the team while the Rohit-de Kock combo continues to impress one and all.

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Rohit (C), Ishan/Roy, Suryakumar, Hardik, Krunal, Pollard, Chahar, Bumrah, Malinga and McClenaghan

Chennai Super Kings:

In the previous CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2019, CSK fielded a relatively weaker side against the Mumbai Indians due to a few injury concerns. This time around, MS Dhoni should be fit and roaring to play their fierce rivals in what is being billed as the 'El Clasico' of the IPL. Inspite of Shane Watson's lack of form, CSK have done well throughout the tournament with the likes of Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar leading the way with 21 and 16 wickets respectively.

Jadhav's injury in the previous match paves the way for Dhruv Shorey or Karn Sharma while the rest of the team should remain the same inspite of loss on Sunday. Although they lack in the fielding department, CSK have more than made up with the experience on hand and will surely be looking to notch their 100th win against MI, who quite coincidentally achieved the very same feat against CSK at their home ground in Mumbai.

Possible XI: Watson, du Plessis, Raina, Rayudu, Dhoni(C&WK), Shorey/Karn, Bravo, Jadeja, Tahir, Chahar and Harbhajan

Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Qualifier 1

7th May 2019, 7:30 PM IST

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 28

CSK: 12

MI: 16

Matches in Chennai: 7 (2 CSK 5 MI)

Last 5 Matches: 4 MI 1 CSK

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 26 April 2019: MI (155-4, 20 overs) beat CSK (109, 17.4 overs) by 46 runs, Chennai

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma (67 off 48)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has scored heavily this season with 492 runs to his name but should be overshadowed by the experience and calmness of MS Dhoni, who has been in sensational form for CSK this season. The former India captain has scored 368 runs at an average of 122 to reinstate his credentials as the best finisher of the world. He is the ideal candidate on what is a slower wicket than the usual.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav come into this match on the back of a good outing against KKR in Mumbai and would love to continue their good form as they eye a finals spot. Along with them, Ambati Rayudu is also one for the taking inspite of him scoring a mere 219 runs this season, a far cry from his stellar run last season. One of Faf du Plessis or Shane Watson should suffice as the second batting option from CSK.

Allrounders: One of the standout players of IPL 2019, Hardik Pandya is a must have with his big-hitting capabilities being portrayed more often than not this season. With a strike rate of over 190 this season, Hardik has seemingly found consistency to his game and will be their key asset come Tuesday. Alongside him, his brother Krunal and Dwayne Bravo are also viable options to pick up some valuable points for the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir and Jasprit Bumrah have been brilliant this year and warranty a place in any fantasy side with the reputation they carry around as a genuine wicket-taker. With 21 and 17 wickets respectively, they have lived up to the hype this season and should add a few more to their tally alongside the incisive swing bowling of Deepak Chahar, who himself has picked 16 wickets this season and could prove lethal in the powerplay.

Captain: MS Dhoni has a knack of coming up with special performance in the need of the hour and should be backed alongside the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, who have done well in the past at Chepauk. Another outsider would be Dwayne Bravo, who has found wickets hard to come by in recent games but should put in a good performance against his former employers.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: MS Dhoni(WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar. Captain: MS Dhoni

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: MS Dhoni(WK), Rohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh. Captain: Hardik Pandya

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.