IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Who will be the Fantasy X-factor in today's game?

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 491 // 05 Apr 2019, 14:45 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to bounce back in front of their home crowd ( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Four matches, four losses- last in the points table. That's the story of Royal Challengers Bangalore so far this season.

Shabby catching, lackluster fielding, sub-standard bowling especially at the death overs and above all, poor batting has ensured RCB haven't won a single game as yet.

The only solace for them is their only competitive game this season which saw them clicking as a unit was against Mumbai Indians at home which ended in a controversial manner. With three defeats on the road, RCB will be mightily relieved to return to the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Their big guns have failed to deliver, the Indian youngsters aren't showing too much promise and the foreign buys have failed to play up to potential.

A lot of problems for RCB to ponder upon as they take on a settled KKR side, who are coming off a defeat because of Kagiso Rabada's brilliance in the super over against Delhi Capitals.

But overall their team has found different players stepping up in each game. Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik have contributed in different situations. The sole performer who has stood out of the pack has been Andre Russell who is in some good form.

In tonight's clash, it's going to be make or break for RCB as one more defeat and their chances of making it to the playoffs look almost impossible.

KKR would want to get back to winning ways after a defeat via super-over in their last game.

Coming to fantasy team owners, definitely knowing what kind of pitch would be on offer at the Chinnaswamy stadium everyone would stock their team with batsmen like Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and even Robin Uthappa.

Parthiv Patel( Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

But every team has to have only wicket-keeper and if one wants to stand out from the rest, then they can go for the Fantasy X-factor for tonight's game Parthiv Patel.

He is an experienced campaigner and one of Virat Kohli's go-to men.

Parthiv Patel has been pretty effective at the top of the order so far. He has accumulated 134 runs in four games at a reasonable average of 34.50 with a strike-rate of 130.18.

He has been able to control the powerplay overs and with Virat Kohli failing to deliver this IPL, Parthiv has been the sole consistent batsman for RCB this year.

Another aspect fantasy team owners must consider is the points for Parthiv Patel compared to Dinesh Karthik.

DK would be costlier to include in your team. Picking Parthiv Patel in your team allows you the flexibility to pick Virat, AB, Andre Russell and Nitish Rana or Robin Uthappa.

To sum it up, someone who has been in reasonably good knick, who has contributed to RCB's scores so far and who will certainly play- Parthiv Patel can be a surprise package as far fantasy cricket goes in tonight's clash. As the pitch will good for batting and one can expect a good start provided by Parthiv Patel.

