IPL 2019: Round 1 Dream11 Season Challenge - Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

IPL Dream11 Season Challenge Tips

New season invites newer fantasy challenges with the latest being IPL and Dream11's latest venture, Dream11 Season Challenge! Unlike the conventional Dream11 contests, the Season Challenge poses a different challenge for fantasy players with it lasting for the entire tournament, rather than just one match.

With only one applicable team for the entire tournament, players from every team are to be considered and selected to complete the fantasy team. With the change in format playing a major say in team selection, here is some insight into the plausible players who could revel in this season's IPL.

With all eight teams playing the same number of matches in the first round of fixtures, Delhi Capitals' players, who play three fixtures in the second round, are to be monitored closely to reduce the number of trades initially as we identify the perfect set of players towards the latter rounds. Here are the fixtures included in the first round.

CSK vs RCB: 23rd March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

KKR vs SRH: 24th March 2019, 4:00 PM IST

MI vs DC: 24th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

RR vs KXIP: 25th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

DC vs CSK: 26th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

KKR vs KXIP: 27th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

RCB vs MI: 28th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

SRH vs RR: 29th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Dream11 Season Challenge Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul is the ideal choice with KXIP opponents in Round 1 - KKR and RR - looking down on bowling resources. He could make the most of their shortcomings and start this season in the manner he did last year. Two wicket-keepers can also be accommodated with the in-form, Jos Buttler another attractive option at the top of the Rajasthan batting order.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers is in fine form as evident in the BPL 2019 and PSL 2019, making him a must-have in the side. He should be one to feature in the team throughout the whole season while Shubman Gill is also another dependable option. In spite of his shortcomings last year, Mayank Agarwal has a lot on his plate as he seeks to make the cut for the World Cup 2019 squad after good performances in the Test series in Australia. Suryakumar Yadav is also an attractive option with the Mumbaikar in very good form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

All-rounders: IPL 2018 MVP Sunil Narine provides the complete package with both bat and ball. Along with his inclusion, Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel are decent options to have with both of them bound to have a say in the first round of fixtures with their batting and spin.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is a must have in the side with his wicket-taking ability known to one and all. Sandeep Lamichhane and Deepak Chahar had great IPL seasons last time around and with both bowlers adding experience to their impressive skill-set, they are bound to have a good IPL season this time around as well.

Captain and Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine's all-round ability is one to be persisted with as the West Indian is capable of scoring big boundaries along with a couple of overs from his quota of overs. KL Rahul and AB de Villiers are also great options as vice-captain although it should be the KXIP opener who should get the nod with de Villiers coming back from an injury.

Fantasy Team: Lokesh Rahul (WK), AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine, Deepak Chahar, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Captain and Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine and Lokesh Rahul

Alternative: AB de Villiers

