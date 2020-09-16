IPL 2020: 5 DC players who might finish with the most Dream11 points

The Delhi Capitals (DC) enter the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) with high expectations, and this is largely due to the wealth of options that they have in all departments.

With a strong Indian batting lineup complemented by a versatile spin attack, DC are easily one of the best teams on paper in IPL 2020. Under Shreyas Iyer, we could see the team make a run for their first-ever IPL final and they might even go all the way this year.

5 DC players who could finish IPL 2020 with the most Dream11 points

Honorable Mention - Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder will contribute with both bat and ball, but whether he will be able to replicate his Big Bash League heroics while batting lower down the order remains to be seen.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan seems to be in good nick ahead of IPL 2020

Shikhar Dhawan scored 521 runs in 16 games last year, which was his second-highest tally in a single IPL season, and the southpaw's rich vein of form in the league is set to continue this year as part of an extremely strong DC batting lineup.

Dhawan's place in the Indian limited-overs setups is far from assured, and he will want to have an excellent IPL campaign ahead of the T20 World Cup. The opener will be allowed to play his natural game at the top of the order, and could finish IPL 2020 with a significant Dream11 points haul.

#4 Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer was in good form in the Caribbean Premier League

DC invested heavily in Shimron Hetmyer in the 2020 IPL auction, and not without good reason. The West Indian was in superb form in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, and he is set to be a key part of the DC middle order in IPL 2020.

Despite his struggles in the tournament for RCB last year, Hetmyer is bound to turn things around due to his massive potential and undeniable talent. He could finish IPL 2020 with a great number of Dream11 points in his kitty.