IPL 2020: 5 MI players who could finish with the most Dream11 points

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are clear favourites heading into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Rohit Sharma's side have a stacked top order, world-class all-rounders and a decent bowling attack, and seem to have all bases covered as they attempt to successfully defend their title for the first time ever.

MI face off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 season opener on the 19th of September. Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at 5 MI players who could finish IPL 2020 with the most Dream11 points.

#5 Quinton de Kock

De Kock is sure to open the batting in IPL 2020

There is uncertainty surrounding one opening slot, which could have either Rohit Sharma or Chris Lynn. However, the other spot at the top of the order is guaranteed to feature South African white-ball captain Quinton de Kock.

De Kock is on the back of an excellent IPL 2019, and has proven to be a revelation in the powerplay for MI. The southpaw can be expected to continue from where he left off last year, and is certain to bag a decent amount of Dream11 points in IPL 2020.

#4 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will face off against MS Dhoni on the 19th of September

As mentioned above, there is uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma's batting position of MI in IPL 2020, but whether he opens or bats at No. 3, he is guaranteed to score a mountain of runs.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain has been in record-breaking form in all three formats for the country over the past year, although he hasn't quite had the same impact on the IPL. Irrespective of that, Rohit is almost certain to register huge Dream11 points totals over the course of IPL 2020.