IPL 2020: 5 RR players who could finish with the most Dream11 points

Under Steve Smith this year, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will attempt to win their first Indian Premier League (IPL) crown since the inaugural season, when Shane Warne led the team to a nail-biting win in the final over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

RR have perennially been underdogs in the IPL, but have played a major role in the rise of several young players. In IPL 2020, the same trend is set to continue, as a host of young Indian talent is complemented by a number of world-class overseas match-winners.

Although expectations are low for RR in IPL 2020 with many experts having claimed that they are contenders for the wooden spoon, they could spring a surprise in the UAE like they've done so often before.

5 RR players who could finish IPL 2020 with the most Dream11 points

Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 5 RR players who could end the campaign with the most Dream11 points.

Note: Ben Stokes has been excluded due to massive question marks surrounding his availability for the tournament.

#5 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer will be the leader of the RR pace attack in IPL 2020

Advertisement

Jofra Archer has been in the news for various reasons over the past few months, and recently, seems to have found the form that made him one of the most dangerous bowlers in the world last year. The Englishman has appeared to have recovered from the elbow injury that plagued him for a long time, and will spearhead the RR pace attack in IPL 2020.

RR have depth in the department with Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Tom Curran and Andrew Tye among others, but Archer will be the go-to man in IPL 2020. He might even contribute with the bat, making him an excellent Dream11 candidate.

#4 Steve Smith

Smith will captain RR in IPL 2020

Steve Smith scored 319 runs in IPL 2019, and he'll have to do far better this year if his team are to qualify for the playoffs. The former Australian captain might even be without the services of Ben Stokes throughout IPL 2020, and he'll have to anchor the RR innings in almost every game.

Smith didn't have a great time in England recently, with an injury and lack of form plaguing his performances. However, he will be raring to go in IPL 2020 and his prowess against spin will serve him very well. He could finish with a significant Dream11 points haul.