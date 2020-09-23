IPL 2020: Kolkata v Mumbai - Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be stepping onto the field for the first time in IPL 2020 for the fifth match of the competition, against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians.

KKR did manage to reach the playoffs in the 2018 edition of the IPL, but they failed to make the top four in IPL 2019 and that's something they would want to change this season.

The Knight Riders made some big signings such as Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins among others in the IPL 2020 player auctions, and one can expect these players to come to the fore and contribute to KKR's success.

As for MI, although they lost their opening encounter to the Chennai Super Kings, one can expect them to bounce back and put up a strong challenge today.

Under Rohit Sharma's able guidance, MI will be hoping to learn from their errors they committed in the opening match and pick up a win today.

Details of Kolkata vs Mumbai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions

The 5th match of IPL 2020 pits Kolkata against Mumbai which starts on Wednesday, September 23rd at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Probable XI: Kolkata

S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, E Morgan, A Russell, D Karthik, P Cummins, K Yadav, P Cummins, K Nagarkoti, P Krishna.

Top Picks for Kolkata: D Karthik, E Morgan, A Russell, K Yadav, S Gill

Probable XI: Mumbai

R Sharma, Q de Kock, SK Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, J Bumrah, J Pattinson, T Boult, K Pandya, R Chahar

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, Q de Kock, H Pandya, K Pollard, J Bumrah

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – D Karthik

Batsman – R Sharma, Q de Kock, E Morgan, S Tiwary

All Rounder – H Pandya, A Russell, K Pollard

Bowler – P Cummins, K Yadav, J Bumrah

Best Captain Picks – R Sharma, A Russell

Best Vice Captain Picks – D Karthik, Q de Kock