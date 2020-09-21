Create
IPL 2020: Rajasthan v Chennai - Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

Modified 21 Sep 2020, 17:38 IST
Preview
Having started off their IPL 2020 campaign with a win against the Mumbai Indians, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be looking to maintain their momentum when they face off against the Rajasthan Royals tomorrow at 7.30 PM at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In their opening clash, the CSK bowlers did well to pull the game back in their grasp after MI got off to a flier, with Lungi Ngidi picking up three wickets and Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja supporting the speedster with a couple of wickets each.

Despite a couple of early jitters with the bat, a well-crafted 115-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis helped CSK steady the chase. Later, useful cameos from Jadeja and Sam Curran helped the MS Dhoni-led side pick up a comfortable five-wicket win.

CSK's opponents on the day, the Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed playing under Steve Smith, vindicated by the Australian's 65% win rate. However, they've often blown hot and cold in the IPL, having failed to stitch together impressive performances in the recent past.

However, RR have a strong squad in place this season with the additions of Robin Uthappa, David Miller among others, and they can be expected to give CSK a run for their money.

Details of Rajasthan vs Chennai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions

The 4th match of IPL 2020 pits Rajasthan against Chennai. The match starts on Tuesday, September 22nd at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. 

Probable XI: Rajasthan 

S Samson, Y Jaiswal, S Smith, R Uthappa, M Lomror, D Miller, S Gopal, T Curran, J Unadkat, A Rajpoot, M Markande.

Top Picks for Rajasthan: S Smith, S Samson, J Archer, J Unadkat, R Uthappa 

Probable XI: Chennai 

M Vijay, S Watson, A Rayudu, F du Plessis, M Dhoni, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, S Curran, P Chawla, D Chahar, L Ngidi.

Top Picks for Chennai: M. Dhoni, S Watson, R Jadeja, F du Plessis, A Rayudu 

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team 

WK – M. Dhoni 

Batsman – F du Plessis, A Rayudu, S Smith, S Samson, J Unadkat 

All Rounder – R Jadeja, K Jadhav 

Bowler – L Ngidi, T Curran, A Rajpoot 

Best Captain Picks – S Samson, S Smith 

Best Vice Captain Picks – M. Dhoni, R Jadeja 

Published 21 Sep 2020, 17:38 IST
