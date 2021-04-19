IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR match

Match 12 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both CSK and RR have registered one win and one loss each, with the former placed higher thanks to their superior net run rate. To add spice to this contest, both teams are on the back of morale-boosting wins. While the Men in Yellow thrashed the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets, RR produced a superb comeback to edge past the Delhi Capitals.

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR IPL 2021 game.

#3 Chris Morris (RR)

After a slightly rusty start to his IPL 2021 campaign, Chris Morris is taking significant steps towards justifying his massive price tag.

In the previous game against the Delhi Capitals, the all-rounder waged a lone battle towards the end of the run-chase, eventually taking his team over the line with a couple of towering sixes. Although RR will want Morris to contribute with the ball more, he has proven to be an excellent restrictive option in the absence of talisman Jofra Archer.

Morris will be up against a CSK opening combination that has struggled to get going in the powerplay. He is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR IPL 2021 game.

#2 Moeen Ali (CSK)

Promoted to No. 3 in the batting order in IPL 2021, Moeen Ali has found a new lease of life with CSK. The Englishman has put in eye-catching cameos in each of the two games he has played so far, and even chipped in with an economical spell in the previous game against the Punjab Kings.

Ali is in excellent form and should continue to bat in the top order. Moreover, with RR having a number of left-handers - David Miller, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia - in the middle order, he will have a key role to play with the ball.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR IPL 2021 game, Ali could return a huge points haul.

#1 Jos Buttler (RR)

Jos Buttler has been restored to the top of the order, but he was unable to make an impact in his first game as an opener in IPL 2021. In the absence of the mercurial Ben Stokes, Buttler is perhaps the most important batsman in the RR lineup.

With Manan Vohra struggling and the middle order far from solid, Buttler must undertake the responsibility of batting through the innings while putting some runs on the board in the powerplay. It won't be an easy task for the Englishman, who will up against a red-hot Deepak Chahar.

But he is one of the best T20 openers in the world, and it won't be long before we see him replicate his IPL 2018 heroics. Buttler is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR IPL 2021 game.