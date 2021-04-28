IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH match

Match 23 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) features the in-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

CSK are soaring high in IPL 2021 with four wins from five games and a superb net run rate of +1.612. A win over SRH would take them to the top of the points table, ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore on net run rate. SRH, meanwhile, are rock bottom with only one win from five games.

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 game.

#3 David Warner (SRH)

David Warner

According to his lofty standards, David Warner has had a dreadful IPL campaign so far, both on a collective level as well as on an individual level.

Warner has found himself dismissed via run-out on a couple of occasions, and hasn't been able to take his team over the line in any of the run-chases he's been part of. A quality batsman like the Aussie won't be kept away from the runs for very long, and he's bound to strike form soon.

Advertisement

Warner has an excellent record against CSK, with five fifties in just eight innings. Batting in the powerplay will be relatively easy in Delhi, and the SRH skipper could make the most of the conditions at his disposal.

Warner is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 game.

#2 Faf du Plessis (CSK)

Faf du Plessis

If Warner has had a poor start to IPL 2021, Faf du Plessis has been one of the best batsmen in the tournament and is placed high atop the Orange Cap list. He took a couple of innings to find his rhythm, but once he did, he's been next to unstoppable.

SRH's bowling has struggled this year. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who's been expensive in IPL 2021, may not be fit for the clash against CSK. T Natarajan has also been ruled out of the tournament after undergoing knee surgery.

Advertisement

Du Plessis is in prime position to continue his quest for the IPL 2021 Orange Cap. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 game, he could return a huge points haul.

#1 Kane Williamson (SRH)

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson's inclusion in the playing XI has already pushed SRH to a higher level. After they coasted home by 9 wickets in their first successful run-chase of the season, the Kiwi nearly took them over the line against the Delhi Capitals as well.

Williamson is the backbone of the SRH batting lineup, which has a very feeble middle order. He is the glue that holds the team together, and his stability and experience will be key assets on the slowish wicket expected to be served up in Delhi.

A player who's in excellent touch, Williamson is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 game.