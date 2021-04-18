IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs PBKS match

Match 11 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams have one win and one loss each, with DC placed higher thanks to their positive net run rate. While Rishabh Pant's side dominated the Chennai Super Kings before falling to the Rajasthan Royals, PBKS narrowly beat the Royals before being thrashed by the Super Kings.

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 game.

#3 Chris Gayle (PBKS)

Chris Gayle

The two-paced Wankhede surface saw Chris Gayle completely fooled by a Deepak Chahar knuckle-ball in the previous game, but he's always one to watch out for.

Capable of switching gears in an instant, 'The Universe Boss' is one of the biggest match-winners in IPL history. DC have an excellent new-ball attack comprising of Chris Woakes and Kagiso Rabada, but they've struggled to control the middle overs.

With Ravichandran Ashwin in indifferent form, Amit Mishra dropped and Lalit Yadav not trusted with the ball in the previous game, Gayle could feast on the DC bowling shortly after the powerplay.

Gayle is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 game.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan

Another player who failed in the previous game, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed playing a curious scoop. The southpaw has been in the form of his life in the IPL, and won the Player of the Match award in DC's first game against the Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS haven't been penetrative in the powerplay apart from Mohammed Shami, with Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith failing to pick up wickets even when they've been economical. And Dhawan could capitalize on the same.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 game, Dhawan could return a huge points haul.

#1 KL Rahul (PBKS)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is in imperious form at the moment. A brilliant piece of fielding from Ravindra Jadeja brought his innings to a close in the previous game, but the PBKS skipper's 91 against the Rajasthan Royals is still fresh in memory.

With Mayank Agarwal struggling, Rahul has once again been entrusted with batting through the innings. He will have support from Gayle and the rest of the PBKS middle order, which failed miserably in the last game barring Shahrukh Khan and will have an eye on redemption.

Rahul is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 game.