IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK match

Match 15 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) features the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locking horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR have had an unconvincing start to IPL 2021. After a comeback win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game, Eoin Morgan's men have fallen short to the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK, on the other hand, have peaked early in IPL 2021. They have turned in comprehensive performances against the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings after an initial loss to the Delhi Capitals.

KKR's squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 game.

#3 Faf du Plessis (CSK)

Faf du Plessis

CSK's newfound attacking approach in the powerplay has been inhibited by the struggles of Ruturaj Gaikwad, but Faf du Plessis has shown great promise at the other end.

In the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, the former Proteas captain wasted no time in attempting to find the boundary. And although his charge was brought to an end by Chris Morris within the field restrictions, he proved that the approach might just be sustainable in the long run due to CSK's long tail.

Du Plessis is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 game.

#2 Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's IPL 2021 campaign has been a curious one so far. The KKR opener has seemed to be in pristine form, playing an array of sumptuous shots all around the wicket and promising to pile on the runs. But soon after a couple of boundaries, he has thrown his wicket away in bizarre fashion.

CSK's new-ball attack, which has blown hot and cold in IPL 2021, might just be what he needs to register his first sizeable score of this tournament. Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran haven't clicked together yet, and Gill should be comfortable without any express pace or mystery spin to contend with.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 game, Gill could return a huge points haul.

#1 Moeen Ali (CSK)

Moeen Ali

Signed for INR 7 crores in the IPL 2021 auction, Moeen Ali has been CSK's best player in the first three games. He clearly has the trust of captain MS Dhoni, who's found a way to bring the best out of his newest all-rounder.

Batting at No. 3 ahead of Suresh Raina, the Englishman has played valuable cameos in each innings and displayed great intent with his strokeplay. Ali has contributed with the ball as well, and has four wickets at an excellent economy rate to show for.

Ali is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 game.