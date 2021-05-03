IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB match

Match 30 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2021 has served as an accurate representation of the way things have gone. RCB comprehensively outplayed KKR to record a 38-run win in Chennai, and sit close to the top of the points table with five wins from seven games. KKR, meanwhile, have an exactly opposite record to be placed seventh.

KKR's squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleign

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli

RCB's all-time leading run-getter against KKR with 730 runs, Virat Kohli has an excellent record against the two-time champions, who could play him back into form in Ahmedabad.

The RCB skipper has had only one innings of note in IPL 2021, and struggled to find the boundary in the previous game against the Punjab Kings. Kohli will be itching to get back amongst the runs, with his team having lost two of their last three and in desperate need of a comprehensive win.

Advertisement

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 game, Kohli could return a huge points haul.

#2 Andre Russell (KKR)

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has had a curiously inconsistent IPL 2021 campaign so far. But in KKR's last game against the Delhi Capitals, he showed signs of returning to form with a brilliant unbeaten 45 that gave his team a fighting chance.

Russell has bowled only one over in KKR's last three games, but he could be called into action on an Ahmedabad pitch that might need a death bowler capable of delivering the yorkers. He'll also be up against an opposition he has tormented over the years in KKR - he has scored 339 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 215.92.

Russell is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#1 AB de Villiers (RCB)

Advertisement

AB de Villiers

The Man of the Match from the first meeting between these two sides in IPL 2021, AB de Villiers is due a good knock after a disappointing failure in the previous game.

With 511 runs at an average of 39.3 and a strike rate of 156.26 in 19 innings against KKR, De Villiers clearly enjoys batting against Eoin Morgan's side. The South African is in exceptional form, as always, and could replicate his display from the reverse fixture.

De Villiers an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 game.