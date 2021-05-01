IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs CSK match

The latest instalment of one of the biggest rivalries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 1.

Rather surprisingly, CSK have been the team to beat this season and not MI. With five wins in six games, the Men in Yellow have brushed aside oppositions since their loss to the Delhi Capitals. MI, meanwhile, won their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals and come into this match fairly confident.

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs CSK IPL 2021 game.

#3 Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma [R]

Rohit Sharma labored to 14 off 17 balls in the previous game against RR, and connected only one ball off the middle of the bat. He also shelled a tough chance in the field, but his team didn't need his services to coast to a comfortable win.

Against CSK, Rohit could return to the form he has shown over the initial part of this IPL season. The MI skipper shouldn't be troubled by Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran in the powerplay, unless there's a ton of swing on offer. Moreover, CSK probably won't have a leg-spinner - a style of bowler Rohit is notoriously bad against - in their playing XI.

Rohit is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs CSK IPL 2021 game.

#2 Moeen Ali (CSK)

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has been an incredible value addition to CSK in IPL 2021. Batting at No. 3 ahead of Suresh Raina, the southpaw has given the team a shot of momentum in almost all innings.

Ali high strike rate and prowess against spin should serve him well against MI, who have two slow bowlers turning the ball into him in Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya. His off-spin will also be invaluable to CSK's control over the middle overs.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs CSK IPL 2021 game, Ali could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Krunal Pandya (MI)

Krunal Pandya

MI opted to go for a bowling-heavy attack in the previous game, and the result of it all saw Krunal Pandya being promoted to an unfamiliar No. 4 role. The all-rounder, who hadn't even had a mediocre IPL with the bat until then, played a comfortable innings that all but took the team over the line in the run-chase.

If he continues to bat at No. 4, Krunal will be a massive asset. Not only will he be in prime position to face a number of balls, but he'll also get the chance to play his natural game in the middle overs instead of at the death. Yes, CSK have two left-handers in Ali and Suresh Raina, but the left-arm spinner could be used in the powerplay against Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Krunal is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs CSK IPL 2021 game.