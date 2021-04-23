IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs MI match

Match 17 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both PBKS and MI haven't had a great start to IPL 2021. While KL Rahul's side are placed 7th with only one win from four games, the defending champions recently suffered their second loss in four games at the hands of the Delhi Capitals.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#3 Quinton de Kock (MI)

Quinton de Kock's IPL 2021 campaign has gotten off to a hot-cold beginning. Scores of just 2 have been punctuated by a fairly fluent 40 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the South African needs to justify keeping Chris Lynn, who scored a fifty in his only game so far, out of the team.

PBKS' struggling bowling attack might just be what De Kock needs. He is a notoriously bad starter against quality spin, and KL Rahul doesn't really have any reliable slow bowlers who can operate with the new ball. The pace of Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh should help De Kock in Chennai, where batting is significantly easier in the powerplay than in the middle overs.

De Kock is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#2 Chris Gayle (PBKS)

Another player whose place in the team is under doubt, Chris Gayle has failed in each of PBKS' last three games (10, 11 and 15) after scoring 40 in his first IPL 2021 match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Perhaps the only thing keeping Gayle in the team is the even worse form of Nicholas Pooran, who has managed only 9 runs in 4 innings with three ducks. Dawid Malan is on the PBKS bench, as are Mandeep Singh and Sarfaraz Khan, and time is running out for The Universe Boss to make an impression.

Gayle has an excellent record against MI. In 18 innings, he has scored 664 runs at an average of 41.5 and a strike rate of 134.14. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 game, Gayle could return a huge points haul.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life, but his obvious confidence and touch hasn't translated into big innings this IPL. He has thrown his wicket away after getting a start on more than one occasion, and this has given the MI middle order too much to do.

But it should only be a matter of time before Suryakumar gets a sizeable score, and the poor PBKS bowling attack could play into his hands. An excellent player of spin, the MI No. 3 could capitalize against the likes of Fabian Allen and Murugan Ashwin.

Suryakumar is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 game.