IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KKR match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will attempt to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RCB have been immaculate in IPL 2021 so far with two wins in two games. They will take heart from their comeback victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who choked after appearing to be in complete control of the run-chase.

KKR, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their IPL 2021 campaign. The first game was a comprehensive victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the second was an embarrassing loss to the Mumbai Indians.

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

KKR's squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell

After years of misery in the IPL, Glenn Maxwell finally seems to be coming into his own at RCB. Promoted to No. 4 in the batting order ahead of the mercurial AB de Villiers, the Aussie all-rounder has shown both sides to his game this year.

The match against the Mumbai Indians saw him play a number of innovative shots with abandon, while a restrained version of Maxwell made an appearance in the previous encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He clearly has the complete trust of the RCB management, and could play a role with the ball as well.

Maxwell is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#2 Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has had an indifferent start to his IPL 2021 campaign. Despite getting starts in both games, he has thrown them away while attempting lofted shots against opposition leg-spinners.

Gill is KKR's talisman with the bat, and it won't be long before he comes good. With an excellent opening partner in Nitish Rana, apart from a top order that has supported him decently this year, the youngster has an excellent chance to score big against RCB.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 game, Gill could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, now opening the batting for RCB, has surprisingly not converted either of his starts in IPL 2021 into a big score. With twin scores of 33 to his name, the RCB captain was visibly annoyed while walking back to the dressing room against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli is exhibiting all the signs of a batsman primed for a big score. He hasn't seemed to be in any kind of discomfort at the crease, and is one of the best players of spin in the country. He also has a settled batting lineup comprising of Devdutt Padikkal, Maxwell and De Villiers around him.

Kohli is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 game.