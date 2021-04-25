IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC match

Match 20 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH and DC have experienced contrasting fortunes in IPL 2021. David Warner's men went on a three-match skid to start the campaign before coasting to a 9-wicket win against the against the Punjab Kings. DC, meanwhile, have three wins in four games and are placed third on the IPL 2021 points table.

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC IPL 2021 game.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (SRH)

Jonny Bairstow came into IPL 2021 in sizzling form, but it is only recently that he has adjusted to the sluggish surface in Chennai.

The English opener remained unbeaten in the previous game against the Punjab Kings and collected the Man of the Match award, giving SRH great confidence in their ability to perform without David Warner. He took the attack to the pacers in the powerplay, and seems to be going from strength to strength in IPL 2021.

Bairstow is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC IPL 2021 game.

#2 Prithvi Shaw (DC)

After making a brilliant start to IPL 2021 with a flowing fifty against the Chennai Super Kings, Prithvi Shaw hasn't managed to kick on and get another big one. But he's consistently given DC good starts in the powerplay, laying the foundation for Shikhar Dhawan to bat through the innings.

Batting is significantly easier in the powerplay than it is during the middle overs in Chennai, and Shaw could capitalize on this face. He's in excellent nick and has the backing of the team management - two signs that point to a significant upcoming contribution.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC IPL 2021 game, Shaw could return a huge points haul.

#1 Kane Williamson (SRH)

Kane Williamson finally returned from injury to take SRH over the line to their first win of IPL 2021, and he is the rock around which the middle order is built.

With SRH having dropped Manish Pandey, the Kiwi skipper has been tasked with serving as the anchor. As one of the best players of spin in the world, he's perfect for the role at Chepauk. Williamson showed his worth to SRH in IPL 2020 too, where he won a number of games for the side after making his way into the playing XI at the expense of Bairstow.

Williamson is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC IPL 2021 game.