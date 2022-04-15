IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - MI vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians go up against the Lucknow Supergiants in the 26th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 16, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It's the first match of a doubleheader, with RCB and DC going head-to-head in the second game of the day.

My decision to get Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (10 Credits) and Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) over Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) and Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) didn't work out great.

Players playing in Match 25: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits), Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (10 Credits), and Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits)

Captain: Kane Williamson | Vice-captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Credits Remaining: 7.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 25 - KKR vs SRH

Since I have three players from this match already, I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 16

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1 Transfers remaining: 87

1) Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) - OUT| KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - IN

2) Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - OUT| Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

With three MI players already on my team, I aimed to add another captaincy option to join Ishan Kishan, and I hope to do that by bringing in KL Rahul. After back-to-back poor showings, the LSG skipper will look to bounce back strongly against a shaky MI bowling attack.

As for the uncapped transfer, I plan to get Shahbaz Ahmed from the RCB-DC match. The southpaw has batted well this tournament and could play another handy knock for his side. He should also get some overs with the ball.

While I could have taken Lockie Ferguson out over Abhishek Sharma, I'm retaining the in-form pacer since he plays within the next three games, and because I have three other SRH players on my team. The out-of-form Venkatesh Iyer also makes way.

I'll have five credits in the bank after these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 26 - MI vs LSG

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 26 - MI vs LSG.

I feel this is a tricky match to call, and I'd definitely like to make more than the one transfer. However, I have to manage the transfers well and am hoping that KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan deliver for both their teams and mine.

Murugan Ashwin and Tilak Varma are useful uncapped options and could chip in with some useful points.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 26 - Summary

Players playing in Match 26: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), and Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits)

Captaincy: KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are the only proper captaincy options, and I'm likely to stick with them. Both of them haven't been in great form, and with not much to separate them, it will be tough to decide who will be the captain and vice-captain between them.

Other Players

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 27

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 28

Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 28

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 28

Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 27

Edited by Ritwik Kumar