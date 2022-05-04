IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 49 - RCB vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 49th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 5, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Players playing in Match 48: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (PBKS) (10 Credits), and Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Mayank Agarwal | Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

Credits Remaining: 1.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 48 - GT vs PBKS

I have three players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, May 4.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 48

1) Rashid Khan (BOWL) (PBKS) (10 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN

2) Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - OUT | Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With RCB in poor form, almost anyone I pick feels risky. However, I'm going into differential territory with my selections of Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood has done pretty well this season, although his death bowling came into question after the RCB-GT game. He should be eager to bounce back against the team he represented in IPL 2021.

As for Virat Kohli, no matter the bowling lineup, on his day, he can score runs. While his half-century in his last outing was scratchy, spending time in the middle should help him regain confidence ahead of this crunch game.

Umran Malik, meanwhile, should recover well from the mauling by the CSK batters and get back to picking up wickets in the SRH-DC game up next. He's my uncapped transfer.

Rashid Khan and Mayank Agarwal weren't that impressive in their previous outings, so they make way. Arshdeep Singh also goes out, as I can get him back using an uncapped transfer later on.

I'll have 1.5 credits to spend after this game.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 49 - RCB vs CSK

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 49 - RCB vs CSK

While it was definitely a disappointing day at the office in the PBKS-GT game, I can't be too harsh on myself, with the match going unpredictably.

While I'm disappointed for omitting Glenn Maxwell from my initial suggestions, I feel Virat Kohli could build on his fifty against GT and get a good score here. I regret my decision to not back Hazlewood the last time I chose Harshal Patel over him, and I am positive he could haunt his former team.

Jadeja, meanwhile, has done well against RCB, and I'm hoping this time around would be no different. As for Ruturaj Gaikwad, he should carry on his form in front of his home crowd.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 49 - Summary

Players playing in Match 49: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Mukesh Choudhary (BOWL) (CSK) (5 Credits).

Captaincy: There are four good captaincy options I could consider for this game, and that won't be easy. I hope the toss and the pitch report help clear things up as usual.

Other Players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 52.

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 50.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 50.

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 51.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 51.

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 50.

