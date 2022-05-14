IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 62 - CSK vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 62nd match of Tata IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 15, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It's the first of two games on Sunday, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) battling it out later on.

Players playing in Match 61: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), and T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits).

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-captain: T Natarajan.

Credits Remaining: 2.

Total Points: 20,884.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 61 - KKR vs SRH

I have two players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 15

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 18.

1) Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - OUT | R Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

A day game at the Wankhede Stadium promises runs despite the wickets slowing down. I'm bringing in two batting options as my regular transfers in the form of Devon Conway and Hardik Pandya. Conway was unlucky to be given out against the Mumbai Indians (MI), and hopefully, luck is on his side this time around.

It's been a while since Hardik Pandya has had a good score, and with the playoffs fast approaching, the skipper will want to regain form as soon as he can. He also bowled in the last match and could pick up some wickets in the upcoming clash as well.

As for the uncapped transfer, I have a few options to choose from in the 'Bowler' category, but I'm likely to go with Sai Kishore, who impressed on his debut against LSG.

I'm retaining Tripathi and Natarajan as my options from SRH ahead of their next game in M65. I'll certainly bring Andre Russell in ahead of KKR's next match in M66, but for now, he also exits the team.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 62 - CSK vs GT

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 62 - CSK vs GT

CSK's last match against MI wasn't one to remember for me, but I hope I can make up for that with some good picks here. Mukesh Choudhary has been in good form, but I'm opting not to go for him.

Moeen Ali had a good opportunity to score big points in the last match but got out for a duck. With Jadeja out of the team, he is the fifth bowler and should do well with both the bat and the ball.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill produced a Player-of-the-Match-winning performance against LSG and will look to carry that form into this match.

Devon Conway hasn't got a double-digit score in either of the two matches he's played at this venue. He'll look to get CSK off to a good start once more.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 62 - Summary

Players playing in Match 62: Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), and R Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players, barring Sai Kishore, look good captaincy options. Moeen Ali's increased duties with the ball make him a tempting option against the left-handers in GT's middle order. It's a toss-up between the other three players for the other captaincy spot.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 65.

T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 65.

