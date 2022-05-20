IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 68 - RR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 68th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Friday, May 20, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 67: Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits).

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 67 - RCB vs GT

I have one player and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer in this game.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, May 20.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3. Transfers remaining: 5.

1) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

4) KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

The surface at the Brabourne Stadium should be batter-friendly, and that's why I'm adding three batting options to my team as regular transfers. After a whirlwind first half of the season, Jos Buttler has allowed the bowlers to breathe and is in a mini-slump in form. He'll look to get back in good nick before the playoffs and is an excellent option to consider.

Moeen Ali, meanwhile, has done better with the ball than the bat so far, and he'll look to impress with the willow against RR's spin duo. He could also spin a web around the left-handers in RR's batting order.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's season hasn't lived up to expectqations, considering his exploits in IPL 2021. However, his form has picked up in recent games. He'll look to sign off this season with a flourish and get a big score in this game. While I'd have considered Conway if I had another overseas slot, I'm more than happy to go with Gaikwad.

The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal will be my uncapped transfer.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 68 - RR vs CSK

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 68 - RR vs CSK

I've dropped a fair bit rank-wise in the last two matches, partly due to some bad decisions and partly due to not making enough transfers. Quite simply, those who had saved transfers are cashing them in wisely, and I need to pick some high-scoring players if I want to keep up.

My desire to go for a differential pick has dipped in the last few games, and I'm not sure why. However, I'm content to play it somewhat safe for this game by going in with highly-owned players like Buttler and Gaikwad. Even Moeen Ali should be fairly popular among those still actively changing their teams.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 68 - Summary

Players playing in Match 68: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits).

Captaincy: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the frontrunners for captaincy, especially if the pitch is flat. However, if there's something in it for the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal will come into the picture.

Other Players

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 70.

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69.

T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 70.

Daniel Sams (ALL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 69.

Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

