IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 74 - The Final - GT vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

After 73 grueling games, we're all set for the final of Tata IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

I made a couple of changes to my suggested transfers, bringing in Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin and Wanindu Hasaranga over Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Players playing in Match 73: Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Ravichandran Ashwin (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Credits Remaining: 0.

Total Points: 26,670.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 73 - RR vs RCB

With five transfers remaining and five players in my team, I will make five regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 08:00 PM IST on Sunday, May 29

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 5 Transfers remaining: 0.

1) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - OUT | Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RR) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Rashid Khan (BOWL) (11 Credits) - IN

4) Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) - IN

5) Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) - IN

6) Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | R Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

We're finally through to the end of a long and gruelling IPL season. For the last set of my transfers, there's more randomness than strategy in my picks. My record in the playoffs has never been the best, and with two of the best bowling attacks going head-to-head in the final, I'm not sure whom to back.

Hardik Pandya is likely to get my captain's armband for his potential to deliver with either bat or ball and is the only player I'll label a must-have. However, considering the form Jos Buttler is in, I wouldn't bat an eyelid if he scores another match-winning hundred.

Getting Sai Kishore as my uncapped transfer over Jaiswal is a bit of a personal bias towards the left-arm spinner. Sai Kishore was impressive against RR in Qualifier 1, and I believe he could repeat the feat. Rashid Khan was unlucky to go wicketless in Kolkata. He is a big-match player, and one can count on him to deliver on such a big occasion.

Devdutt Padikkal and Shubman Gill are less certain picks, and I'm hoping that at least one of them gets some runs. Lastly, GT's strike bowler Mohammed Shami also gets a place in my team.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 74 - GT vs RR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 74 - GT vs RR

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) and Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits).

Batters: Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Riyan Parag (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits), and Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RR) (9 Credits).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits).

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (11 Credits), and R Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits).

While I'm not anywhere near winning anything, this has been a fairly solid season for me. While I could wonder what could've been had I backed Buttler when he was scoring runs or got on the right side of the 50-50 captaincy calls, I've had the top performers from a match in my team more often than not. In some ways, the extra 14 games definitely weighed a lot, and there was some mental fatigue in thinking about transfers.

With not much to lose or gain in this final, I'm picking a team with no strategy behind it. My Rajasthan Royals players' list doesn't include their top wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal, and that could change if the pitch report goes a certain way. I was really pleased with Prasidh Krishna's performance, and if he starts the same way, the Gujarat batters could in for a tough stay at the crease.

As for my captaincy strategy, I could take a punt on some lesser-owned players, purely for the fun of it. Jos Buttler remains the standout option, though.

