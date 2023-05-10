IPL 2023: 3 surprise Dream11 fantasy team picks for CSK vs DC match

Chennai Super Kings will battle the Delhi Capitals in tonight's IPL 2023 match. This match will take place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both teams are coming off a win in their respective last matches. The Delhi Capitals crushed the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game, while the Chennai Super Kings recorded a six-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians.

CSK will start as the favorites tonight because they have the home advantage. Besides, CSK are currently second in the points table, while DC hold the 10th position.

Chennai and Delhi met once in IPL 2022. Devon Conway's brilliant half-century helped Chennai win that game by 91 runs. Conway will be a top pick in fantasy cricket contests for tonight's match. The New Zealand batter has been in fantastic form this year as well.

Apart from Conway, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Matheesha Pathirana, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav will also be popular picks among the fantasy users. However, in this article now, we will look at three such surprise picks that can prove to be differentials in Dream11 contests for the CSK vs DC match in IPL 2023.

#1 Moeen Ali, Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali played a major role in Chennai Super Kings' success over the last two seasons. However, the England all-rounder has struggled for consistency so far in this season. Even in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians, Ali bowled a spell of 0/10 in one over. He has aggregated 33 runs in his last five matches.

Thus, the fantasy cricket users will be reluctant to pick him in their teams. Those fans should not forget that Ali bagged a three-wicket haul for CSK in their previous clash against DC. He bowled four overs, conceded 13 runs and picked up the wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant and Ripal Patel.

If Ali executes his plans well tonight, he can prove to be a difference-maker in Dream11 contests.

#2 David Warner

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner scored consistently for his team at the start of the season, but his batting average has dropped considerably as the season has progressed. In his last four IPL 2023 innings, Warner has recorded scores of 22, 2, 0 and 21.

With the other DC batters performing well, fantasy cricket users may prefer them over Warner. However, it is pertinent to note that Warner has scored 322 runs, including three half-centuries, in IPL matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The DC skipper knows the conditions well and should be backed to play a big knock tonight.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu's form has been quite disappointing so far in IPL 2023. Still, the Chennai Super Kings have continued to back him. Rayudu is a veteran player, who can end up scoring big once he finds his touch.

If fantasy cricket users want to take a big risk, they can include Rayudu in their teams for tonight's IPL 2023 game. Not many users would have picked him. Hence, if he regains his form, he can prove to be a differential.

