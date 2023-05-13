IPL 2023: 3 surprise Dream11 fantasy team picks for DC vs PBKS match

Delhi Capitals will host the Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The two sides are in the bottom half of the points table and are in desperate need of a win.

DC are virtually eliminated from the race to the playoffs. Even if the Capitals win their remaining fixtures, they will need a lot of results to go their way in order to finish in the top 4 of the IPL 2023 points table.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings will have a good chance of finishing in the top 4 if they win their remaining three fixtures. Two of those matches are against the Delhi Capitals, with the first one taking place tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The pitch at this venue has been dry, with batters and bowlers having almost equal success.

In this article, we list three surprise picks that could prove to be differentials in the fantasy cricket contest for the IPL 2023 game between PBKS and DC.

#1 Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh has leaked a lot of runs in recent matches (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Arshdeep Singh is the top Indian pacer for the Punjab Kings. The left-arm fast bowler started the season with some fantastic bowling performances, but his numbers have declined since the away fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

Singh has scalped only three wickets in his last four matches. On top of that, he leaked 54 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants and 66 runs in the reverse fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

Many fantasy users will be reluctant to pick Singh in their teams. However, they should note that he took a three-wicket haul in his last game against the Delhi Capitals. If he executes his plans well, he could end up earning a lot of fantasy points.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab Kings

Can Prabhsimran Singh play a big knock in IPL 2023 against DC? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Prabhsimran Singh also started the season well, but his performances have declined gradually. In his last five innings, Singh has scored 12, 9, 42, 9 and 26.

The youngster has immense talent and If the Kings give him another opportunity in IPL 2023, fantasy users should consider picking him in their teams. If he gets going, the right-handed batter could make a massive difference in tonight's game.

#3 David Warner, Delhi Capitals

David Warner could prove to be an asset for DC in this IPL 2023 match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Another opening batter whose performances have declined as the season has progressed is David Warner. The Delhi Capitals skipper got out for a two-ball duck against the Chennai Super Kings. In the four games prior to that, he could only manage scores of 22, 2, 0 and 21.

Warner is a very experienced player and knows the conditions in Delhi well. If he gets his timing right, the Delhi captain could prove to be a differential in fantasy cricket contests.

