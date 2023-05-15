IPL 2023: 3 surprise Dream11 fantasy team picks for GT vs SRH match

Gujarat Titans will play their final home match of IPL 2023 tonight against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The defending champions will aim to register a win in front of their home fans and secure their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

GT currently hold the first position in the IPL 2023 points table, having earned 16 points from 12 matches. The Titans need one win to seal their place in the next round. They still have two matches remaining.

One is against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight while their final league-stage match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth in the standings right now, but they still have a 2% chance of finishing in the Top 4. SRH need to win their remaining three games and hope a few other results go their way for them to qualify for the playoffs.

Both GT and SRH suffered defeats in their previous matches. The defending champions suffered a 27-run loss at the hands of the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium while the Orange Army lost against the Lucknow Super Giants at home.

The Titans and Sunrisers will aim to return to winning ways tonight in IPL 2023. Before the Dream11 teams for this match are locked in, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be surprise picks.

#1 Mohammed Shami, Gujarat Titans

Mohammed Shami has taken only 2 wickets in the last 3 matches (Image: IPLT20.com)

Gujarat Titans' fast bowler Mohammed Shami may not be a popular pick in fantasy cricket contests tonight because of his recent form. The right-arm pacer has only taken two wickets in the last three games. In his previous match against the Mumbai Indians, Shami leaked 53 runs in his four wicketless overs.

Although Shami's recent form has not been the best, fans should not forget that he bowled a dream spell of 4/11 against Delhi Capitals in the previous evening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If he recreates that performance, he can score a lot of fantasy points.

#2 Aiden Markram, Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 has not been Aiden Markram's season so far. The new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad has failed to match expectations as a batter and as a skipper. His bowling and fielding have been impressive.

Markram will get an opportunity to play on a batting-friendly surface in Ahmedabad tonight. If he gets his timing right, the SRH skipper can end up playing a massive knock for his franchise.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad

The new-ball bowlers have enjoyed bowling in the evening games of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ability to swing the ball, and if he executes his plans well, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer can pick up multiple wickets.

Kumar has managed only three wickets in his last four outings. However, the conditions in Ahmedabad will suit him tonight and he can even end up taking a three-wicket haul for the visitors.

