IPL 2023: 3 surprise Dream11 fantasy team picks for MI vs GT match

IPL 2023 returns to Mumbai for a clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 12. It is the second meeting between the two teams this season. Also, it is the last match of this season's Rivalry Week.

MI and GT had an exciting match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 25, 2023. GT won that contest by 55 runs, with Shubman Gill top-scoring for the team. Gill played a match-winning knock of 56 runs from 34 balls. Abhinav Manohar won the Player of the Match award in that game, thanks to his 21-ball 42.

Even David Miller chipped in with a 22-ball 46 for the Titans. Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan stole the show in the second innings. Ahmad bagged a three-wicket haul, while Rashid dismissed two MI batters as GT restricted the visitors to 152/9 in a run-chase of 208.

Cameron Green scored 33 runs for MI, but the rest of the batters could not contribute much. With the ball, Piyush Chawla scalped two wickets for MI.

Mumbai will be keen to avenge that loss when they take on the Gujarat Titans tonight.

Speaking of fantasy cricket contests for this match, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Nehal Wadhera, and Piyush Chawla will be top picks, based on their recent performances.

Before the Dream11 teams for MI vs GT match are locked, here's a look at the three surprise picks that can prove to be differentials in today's contests.

#1 Jason Behrendorff - Mumbai Indians

Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers for MI against RCB in IPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Tonight's match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, the same venue where the Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore a few days ago. Jason Behrendorff was the best bowler for MI in that match.

The Australian pacer scalped three wickets in four overs, dismissing the trio of Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, and Glenn Maxwell. His left-arm pace can trouble the Gujarat batters in the powerplay overs tonight.

#2 Rohit Sharma - Mumbai Indians

Can Rohit Sharma make a comeback tonight in IPL 2023? (Image: IPLT20.com)

Not many Dream11 users would pick Rohit Sharma in their teams because of his recent struggles. The Mumbai skipper has recorded five single-digit scores in his last five innings.

Although Sharma's form in IPL 2023 has not been the best, fans should not forget that the Hitman is just one good knock away from returning to form. If he takes his time and gets settled in the middle against the Titans tonight, Sharma could prove to be a difference-maker.

#3 Abhinav Manohar - Gujarat Titans

Abhinav Manohar won the Man of the Match award against MI earlier in IPL 2023 (Image: IPLT20.com)

Abhinav Manohar has not received a chance to bat in three of his last four matches. Even when he got a chance to bat against the Delhi Capitals, he scored 26 runs off 32 balls. Some fantasy users might be reluctant to pick him in their teams.

However, it is pertinent to note that Manohar scored a 21-ball 42 against MI earlier in IPL 2023. He whacked three fours and as many sixes and even won the Player of the Match award.

Tonight's match will happen on a batting paradise, and if Manohar gets a chance to bat, he can score big.

Poll : 0 votes