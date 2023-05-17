IPL 2023: 3 surprise Dream11 fantasy team picks for PBKS vs DC match

IPL 2023 heads to Dharamsala on Wednesday for a match between the eight-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the 10th-placed Delhi Capitals (DC). While DC have been knocked out from the race to the playoffs, PBKS still have a good chance of qualifying for the next round.

Punjab need to record two big wins in their remaining two league-stage matches. The first of their remaining two league games is against Delhi tonight.

Notably, DC and PBKS battled against each other last Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Punjab's spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar helped their team defend a 168-run target in that match after Prabhsimran Singh's fantastic ton in the first innings.

The conditions in Dharamsala will be quite different, as compared to Delhi. A fresh wicket will be on offer at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, and the wicket is likely to help the pace bowlers.

Dream11 users will closely follow the match between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings. Before the fantasy teams for this IPL 2023 game are locked in, here's a look at the three surprise picks that can end up proving to be differentials in the contests.

#1 Sam Curran - PBKS

Sam Curran has not had the best IPL season so far (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Punjab Kings spent ₹18.5 crore to sign Sam Curran at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. While the all-rounder has been impressive in a few matches, his overall numbers in the tournament have not been up to the mark.

Looking at his performances in the last five matches, Curran has managed to pick up only two wickets and failed to touch the 30-run mark in any of the games. In his last match against the Delhi Capitals, he scored 20 runs off 24 balls and returned with figures of 0/18 in two overs.

Quite a few Dream11 users will be reluctant to include him in their fantasy teams for tonight's IPL 2023 match. However, they should note that the pitch in Dharamsala will help the seam bowlers, which is why Curran can prove to be a difference maker.

#2 Rishi Dhawan - PBKS

Rishi Dhawan knows how to swing the ball. The all-rounder has not bowled much in IPL 2023, but PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan may give him four overs in tonight's game against the Capitals.

Rishi can trouble the DC batters with the new ball. If he picks up a couple of wickets in the powerplay, he can score some important points in fantasy cricket contests.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed - DC

Khaleel Ahmed returned wicketless in his last match against the Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer leaked 36 runs in his four overs. Even in the two games before that, Ahmed scalped two wickets while giving away total of 77 runs in eight overs.

Judging by his recent form, Ahmed may not be a top pick in Dream11 contests for tonight's IPL 2023 match. But as mentioned ahead, the pitch in Dharamsala will be fresh and is likely to help the new-ball bowlers. The left-handed fast bowler could make a massive impact in this game.

