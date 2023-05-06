IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for CSK vs MI match

Chennai Super Kings will host the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This game will begin at 3:30 PM IST. It is the third afternoon match of the week for CSK.

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been slightly inconsistent this season. While CSK hold the third spot in the standings with 11 points after 10 matches, MI are in the fifth spot, having earned 10 points from nine matches.

A win for the Mumbai Indians can take them straight to the second position in the IPL 2023 points table. MI are in red-hot form right now as they chased 200+ targets in their previous two games against the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings ended up on the losing side despite scoring 200 in their previous home match against the Punjab Kings. Looking at recent form, MI will start as the favorites to win, but CSK will have the home advantage. Also, CSK defeated MI earlier in IPL 2023.

The pitch in Chennai has been good for batting this year. So, the likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav will be among the top picks in fantasy cricket contests for this match.

In this listicle though, we will look at three surprise picks who can prove to be differentials in Dream11 contests for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been in sublime touch in IPL 2023. But some fantasy cricket users might be reluctant to pick him because MS Dhoni did not send him to bat even after the fall of the fourth wicket in their previous innings.

Also, Rahane scored only nine runs in his previous knock at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, fans should note that Rahane scored a 27-ball 61 against the Mumbai Indians earlier this season. He can set the stage on fire once again against MI.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact with the bat in IPL 2023. He scored a duck in the last game against the Punjab Kings. But he was in fine touch during the four matches he played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the 2021 season.

Sharma scored 43, 32, 44, and 63 in those four games. It will be a big mistake to leave the Mumbai Indians captain out of the fantasy teams for today's IPL match.

#3 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is yet to pick up a wicket in this season so far. Injury issues have impacted the Chennai Super Kings pacer's performances. However, fantasy cricket users should not forget that Deepak is an extremely talented bowler. He is CSK's most experienced pacer.

Chahar is just one good spell away from regaining his form. That spell could come against the Mumbai Indians later today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

