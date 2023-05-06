IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for DC vs RCB match

IPL 2023 heads to Delhi on Saturday, May 6, for a clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). It is the reverse fixture for the two teams. Earlier this season, DC visited Bengaluru for a match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where RCB emerged victorious.

DC will be keen to avenge that loss when they host RCB for a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Capitals have a ton of momentum by their side as they are coming off a five-run win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their last game.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore also won their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants. That match ended with a massive controversy, which resulted in Virat Kohli being fined 100 percent of his match fees.

Kohli and the rest of the RCB players will try to forget what happened in Lucknow and shift their focus to the match against Delhi.

The wicket in Delhi is good for batting, which is why the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, and Axar Patel will be among the top picks for the Dream11 fantasy cricket contests in this IPL 2023 match.

Before the Dream11 teams for the DC vs RCB match in IPL 2023 are locked in, here's a list of three surprise picks who can end up proving to be game-changers in tonight's contests.

#1 David Warner - Delhi Capitals

David Warner has struggled to make an impact with the bat for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. In the initial games, Warner scored runs at a slow strike rate, while in his last two innings, Warner managed only two runs.

A lot of fantasy cricket users will be hesitant to select Warner tonight because he got out for a duck in his last innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, they must not forget that Warner is one of the most experienced IPL players, who can make a comeback in any match. Perhaps, that game could be tonight's fixture against RCB.

#2 Rilee Rossouw - Delhi Capitals

Another DC batter to feature on the list is Rilee Rossouw. He received an IPL contract for the first time in almost seven years this season, but Rossouw is yet to repay the faith shown in him by the DC team management.

Rossouw scored eight runs in his last game against the Gujarat Titans. He was likely to be dropped from the playing XI tonight, but with Anrich Nortje being unavailable for the game, Rossouw will probably get one more chance.

Rossouw is a T20 specialist, and if he gets going, he can register a big score.

#3 Mahipal Lomror - Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB have backed Mahipal Lomror a lot, but the youngster has not justified his selection in the playing XI so far. Lomror was dismissed for just three balls in his last IPL 2023 innings against the Lucknow Super Giants.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell in RCB's lineup, but Lomror can prove to be a value-for-money pick. The pitch in Delhi is good for batting, and someone as talented as Lomror can be backed to play a decent cameo tonight in IPL 2023.

