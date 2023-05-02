IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for GT vs DC match

The Gujarat Titans (GT) go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 44th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The home side sit pretty at the top of the points table with six wins in eight games, showing why they are the defending champions.

Different players have stepped up in different games for Hardik Pandya's side, with Vijay Shankar's whirlwind finish against KKR as an example. With both their batting and bowling in good shape, it's hard for DC to take anything away from this game.

While Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh fired for DC in their last match, they didn't have anything else to cheer for as SRH clawed their way back into the game when DC should've run away with it. With every game a must-win from this point on for the Capitals, it'll be interesting to see how they respond.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Ishant Sharma (DC)

This season has been a comeback season for the veterans of the IPL, and yet another old warhorse who has impressed with his performance is Ishant Sharma.

The swing bowler has been clocking speeds of 140 KPH regularly and is responsible for DC's resurgence with the ball and the two wins they registered. He even won the POTM award in their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC will have their work cut out if they have any chance of winning against the Titans. However, on a surface where the GT new ball bowlers have troubled opposition batters, Ishant could help DC give GT a taste of their own medicine.

His control and craft with the new ball are matched by very few bowlers in the league, and if there is even a hint of swing or seam movement, Ishant becomes a dangerous prospect and is a Dream11 differential you should consider.

#2 Noor Ahmad (GT)

Noor Ahmad's performances have gone a bit under the radar this season

If Rashid Khan says that a bowler is better than him, then he is a talent to watch out for. Noor Ahmad has so far lived up to the high praise he received before making his IPL debut and has been a reliable wicket-taking option for the Titans.

The left-arm mystery spinners' variations have been notoriously difficult to pick for nearly every batter. DC has a weakness against wrist spin, and while they will pay heed to that and prepare for Rashid Khan, they could be caught off guard by Noor Ahmad's wrist spin.

He has picked up eight wickets in only four matches at a stellar bowling average of 13.2 and looks primed to add to that tally. He has gone under the radar as a Dream11 pick and should be a solid differential option.

#1 Phil Salt (DC)

It looked like DC got their selection right for the first time in their last game against SRH, and while their inept middle-order batting let them down, the performance of English opener and wicketkeeper Phil Salt should buoy the side.

Opening the batting with David Warner, Salt put on a 112-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh after the DC skipper was dismissed for a duck. Making the most of the powerplay, Salt's confident strokeplay against some quality seam bowling was terrific to watch, and more of the same will be required of him against GT.

His fearless batting approach could see him dominate the GT bowling lineup and score some runs, with his wicket-keeping offering another avenue for points. While Saha will be the most popular wicketkeeper option in Dream11, Salt could be the differential your team needs.

