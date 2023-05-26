IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for GT vs MI match

The Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians meet in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 26, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Mumbai Indians have played out of their skins to get to the playoffs stage despite the injury troubles that have plagued them for quite a while now. They put on a clinical performance against LSG to get to an above-par score of 182. Then, an unplayable spell from Akash Madhwal (5/5) ripped through the LSG batting lineup.

Meanwhile, a host of tactical errors and a misreading of conditions cost GT the game against a CSK side that was too clinical for them. However, GT is yet to lose two games on the trot in their short IPL stint, and you'd back them to bounce back in style in front of their home fans.

We're set to have a cracking encounter, and on that note, let's now look at the best Dream11 differential picks for this match.

#3 Chris Jordan (MI)

Chris Jordan has received lots of flak for his expensive bowling figures for MI, and the IPL in general, but the fact remains that he's a vastly experienced T20 cricketer who has delivered for England on the big stages time and again. MI has backed him despite his bad outings, and he will look to repay that faith with some big performances in the playoffs.

While he hasn't had much success yet, Jordan almost always bowls in the death overs, and that gives him lots of opportunities to pick up wickets. He's also a gun fielder who's always in the hotspots on the field, and is also very handy with the bat.

If you're looking for a risky Dream11 differential, Chris Jordan could be the player you're looking for.

#2 Joshua Little (GT)

It's still unclear how GT uses Joshua Little, but the Irish star should deliver sooner or later. In eight games this season, Little has scalped six wickets at an economy of 8.21.

Little returned to play for Ireland against Bangladesh earlier this month and picked four wickets in three ODIs. Although he does not find a place in GT's XI, he can deliver two-three overs as a substitute, and grab a few wickets.

#1 Vijay Shankar (GT)

It may be due to him being classified as an impact player, but Vijay Shankar's low ownership is hard to understand. After Shubman Gill, Vijay has been the team's best batter, scoring 301 runs at a stellar strike rate of 160.10. While his batting position has oscillated between the No.3, 4, and 5 spots, he usually faces more than enough balls in an inning to make a positive impact on the match.

Vijay Shankar coming in too late to bat against CSK could be one of the reasons why GT lost Qualifier 1. He has a good chance of having another great outing and should be backed to deliver.

