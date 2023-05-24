IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for LSG vs MI match

The Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Mumbai Indians in the 72nd match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 24, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This is a high-stakes knockout clash between the two sides that finished third and fourth on the points table. Defeat will send the losing team out of the tournament and the winner to Ahmedabad where the Gujarat Titans are waiting.

In the reverse fixture, Marcus Stoinis' stellar knock helped LSG to an above-par total on a sticky Lucknow wicket only for Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to get MI off to an excellent start. However, Ravi Bishnoi triggered a comeback for Krunal Pandya's side as MI was restricted in their run chase, losing by five runs.

With three defeats in three against LSG, MI will hope they can snap out of that losing streak in this all-important clash.

Let's look at three Dream11 differentials for this contest.

#3 Yash Thakur (LSG)

Yash Thakur is one of many impressive young talents LSG has unearthed.

Right-arm seamer Yash Thakur has been a key figure for LSG in their last few matches.

The uncapped fast bowler has been his side's go-to death bowler. With ten wickets in eight matches at a good bowling strike rate of 16.70, he has displayed some good form. He has picked up two wickets in each of his last two games and that includes the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the reverse fixture against MI.

In a team like LSG that plays with many bowling options, picking the ones guaranteed to bowl three to four overs is very important, and Krunal Pandya has shown plenty of faith in the youngster.

While his ownership is low because he's an uncapped player, he could end up providing plenty of value to your Dream11 teams.

#2 Kyle Mayers (LSG)

After a couple of low scores post Quinton de Kock's return to the team, Kyle Mayers was dropped from the LSG playing XI and hasn't played a part in the side's last two group stage matches.

However, their already underweight batting unit has struggled to find an opening partner to partner QDK. With overseas seamer Naveen-ul-Haq not firing, LSG should bring Mayers back at the top and get an Indian bowler in place of Naveen.

If Mayers is in the playing XI, he should enjoy batting against an MI bowling attack that leaked runs even to the SRH top order last match. Mayers scored a quickfire half-century the last time he played at this venue. Dream11 players should capitalize on his low ownership and get him if he's in the XI.

#1 Tilak Varma (MI)

Like Mayers, another popular Dream11 pick whose ownership has reduced is Tilak Varma. Back to full fitness after sustaining a niggle, the southpaw was all set to return to action against SRH as an Impact Sub only for MI to win the game by eight wickets.

However, he's sure to play a vital role for MI on a spin-friendly track and pick up where he left off before the injury.

Tilak has scored 274 runs in only nine innings for MI, averaging 45.67 and scoring at a stellar strike rate of 158.38. His ball-striking against spin has especially been impressive and he should get back to run-scoring ways in this game.

