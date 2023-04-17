IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for RCB vs CSK match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 24 of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

This fiercely contested Southern derby is one of the most-awaited games of the season, and with both teams on four points each from four games and needing a move on, this should be another epic clash.

The last time these sides met at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2019, MS Dhoni almost pulled off the impossible against Umesh Yadav, trying to chase down 26 runs off the last over, with RCB winning the contest by one run in the end.

CSK once again ended up on the wrong side of a thriller in their last outing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), with Sandeep Sharma's terrific death bowling denying them a win despite Dhoni displaying some vintage form.

RCB, meanwhile, returned to winning ways by comfortably beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last encounter. With a barrage of home games coming their way, RCB will want to make the most of them.

This high-stakes game should be popular on Dream11 so on that note, let's look at three differentials for RCB-CSK Dream11 contests.

#3 Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

Can Ambati Rayudu light up the Chinnaswamy Stadium with his six-hitting abilities?

While many may expect Shivam Dube to recreate his match-winning 95 against RCB, it could well be another CSK batter who could shine in this fixture, and that's Ambati Rayudu. No matter how tough a time he's having in the domestic season, Rayudu always seems to turn up and perform his role to perfection in the IPL.

Selected in the side as a floater who walks out and plays some aggressive cricket, Rayudu's free-flowing, unpredictable batting isn't easy to handle as a bowling unit. While there is less emphasis on keeping his wicket and an increased chance of him getting out early, Rayudu's attacking batting also gives him a good chance of scoring big, especially on a ground like the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Despite his low ownership, Rayudu has the ability to deliver big, and he's someone to consider as a differential.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB)

Shahbaz Ahmed is one of the best utility players in the league.

Shahbaz Ahmed hasn't had much to do with the ball this season, but against a team like CSK, he's just the kind of utility player RCB may need.

The cracks in RCB's batting were exposed as DC's spin bowling attack ripped into their middle order, with Shahbaz Ahmed the only batter standing tall. That might earn him a promotion up the order where he can score some valuable runs.

Shahbaz is a dangerous batter against spin, especially to counter Ravindra Jadeja, who has good match-ups against Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

He's also a really handy and economical bowler with the ball, and his left-arm spin could come of use against CSK.

Being an uncapped player who doesn't have a fixed batting position and isn't a regular bowler, it's easy to understand why Shahbaz's ownership might be low. However, he could be a valuable Dream11 differential in this match.

#1 Maheesh Theekshana (CSK)

Maheesh Theekshana went wicketless in his first game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals, but that shouldn't put people off from selecting him in your Dream11 sides.

The wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium seems to have favored the spinners more than the seamers this season. And here's a mystery spinner who pretty much bowls only in the powerplay and at the death, the two stages of the game where wickets are guaranteed.

RCB's shortcomings against mystery spin were exposed in that match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and CSK will be counting on Theekshana to provide crucial breakthroughs in this match. He's a powerful differential pick for today's game.

