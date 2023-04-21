IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for CSK vs SRH match

IPL 2023 will return to Chennai for a match between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2016 season winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Orange Army have never won a match against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Speaking about the performances of the two teams in IPL 2023 so far, CSK have won three of their five matches. They are in third position right now and can even reach the number-one spot if they win by a big margin against SRH.

On the other hand, Sunrisers are ninth in the standings. They have recorded just two wins in five matches. A victory over CSK can take them to the eighth spot.

Fantasy cricket users will expect the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to score heaps of points in the IPL 2023 match.

But before the teams are locked in, here's a look at the three players who could prove to be differentials in tonight's fantasy cricket contests.

#1 Akash Singh, Chennai Super Kings

Akash Singh dismissed Virat Kohli in his last IPL 2023 match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium generally helps batters and spinners, which is why many fantasy cricket users may ignore Akash Singh for Friday's IPL 2023 match. However, they should not forget that the left-arm pacer took two wickets in CSK's last game on this ground.

His confidence would have also increased a lot after taking Virat Kohli's wicket in the last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. If the left-arm pacer gets going, he can end up taking multiple wickets for CSK in the match.

#2 Moeen Ali, Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali (L) took a four-wicket haul in Chennai last season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Moeen Ali scored only seven runs and bowled an expensive spell of 1/21 in two overs in his last outing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Judging by his most recent performance at the venue, some fantasy cricket users may not select Ali in their teams.

Despite his failure in the last match, one should not forget that he took a four-wicket haul in the game between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk not long ago. Also, he has the ability to score some quick runs with the bat. He can thus make a massive difference in the upcoming contest.

#3 Abhishek Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century against CSK last season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's rising star Abhishek Sharma has scored only 33 runs in three matches in IPL 2023 so far. Captain Aiden Markram has not used him in the bowling department as well.

Sharma played a fantastic innings of 75 runs in the match between SRH and CSK last season. Also, if the wicket in Chennai helps spinners, Markram can give a few overs to Sharma, which is why he can make an impact in this match.

Poll : 0 votes