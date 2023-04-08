IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for MI vs CSK match

The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the second match of Saturday's (April 8) doubleheader at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI have played only one match so far, suffering an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Things could've been worse for Rohit Sharma's side had it not been for the efforts of Tilak Verma, who scored a valiant 46-ball 84.

However, MI's bowling was woeful, with the RCB batters romping home to chase down 172 in only 16.2 overs. Mumbai have to work on that against an in-form CSK batting lineup.

Meanwhile, after losing their season opener against GT, MS Dhoni, and Co. made a terrific comeback to win their first home game in front of fans in nearly four years, beating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs.

While Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner starred with the ball on a spin-friendly Chepauk track, CSK need their young pace guns to step up on a completely different Wankhede track.

The clash between the two faltering bowling units and the powerful batting line-ups should be a cracker. Let's now look at three surprise picks for the MI-CSK Dream11 contests.

#3 Sisanda Magala (CSK)

Sisanda Magala picked up a five-wicket haul in the last game he played (An ODI against the Netherlands)

South African pacer Sisanda Magala is expected to be available for selection for CSK ahead of their clash against MI. CSK's pace bowling attack has been poor so far, and they have gaping holes in their death bowling, especially at a venue like the Wankhede.

Someone like Magala should help them somewhat shore up that department. A death bowling expert, Magala comes to the IPL with a wealth of T20 experience.

Signed as a replacement for the injured Kyle Jamieson, the 32-year-old Proteas seamer was vital to Sunrisers Eastern Cape's title win in SA20 and has recently made his mark on the international scene as well.

While it's a 50-50 call on whether he'll make the playing XI for this match, he could be a stellar differential if he does.

#2 Shivam Dube (CSK)

Local boy Shivam Dube will look to use his knowledge of the familiar conditions at the Wankhede Stadium to the best effect when he comes out to bat for CSK.

Dube has long been the floater in this CSK batting lineup and the team management has used his power-hitting abilities wisely.

Coming off a useful 16-ball 27 against LSG, Dube is likely to be promoted up the order once again on what's expected to be a good batting wicket at the Wankhede.

While Dube has always been a risky pick in fantasy cricket, this feels like a game where such a risk could pay off. Barring Archer, the MI bowling lineup looks extremely weak, and Dube's big-hitting prowess could see him make the most of that.

#1 Tim David (MI)

Can Tim David replicate Kieron Polaard's success in the IPL?

Kieron Pollard has always been one of the stars of the CSK-MI fixture, and almost every game came down to who would win the battle between the Chennai bowlers and the mighty Caribbean.

Well, Pollard is now MI's batting coach, and he'll want his successor Tim David to have a similar impact for MI.

One of MI's best buys at the auction last year, Tim David came into his own in the second half of IPL 2022, scoring a total of 186 runs in eight games, averaging 37.20 at a mind-boggling strike rate of 216.28.

He is a devastating batter and a fearsome striker of the cricket ball, with a T20 career strike rate of 162.40 in more than 150 innings.

David's batting position at No.6 is the only caveat in picking him in Dream11 as he runs the risk of coming in too late.

However, a high-impact player like him may need only four to five overs to stamp his authority on the game and score a quickfire 40-50 runs, especially against CSK's porous death bowling.

Poll : 0 votes