IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for RCB vs LSG match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in tonight's IPL 2023 match. The Bangalore-based franchise will be keen to bounce back after a crushing defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match.

The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are coming off a five-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG have won two out of their three matches in IPL 2023 so far, but are yet to win a match away from home. It will be interesting to see if the Lucknow-based franchise can record their first away win of the season tonight.

LSG and RCB have met twice in the IPL before, with RCB winning both the games. Faf du Plessis' 96-run knock helped Bangalore win their first game last season, while in the Eliminator match, Rajat Patidar smashed a century to guide RCB to a victory against LSG.

Lucknow will look forward to avenging the two defeats tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fantasy cricket users will keenly follow this game as well, and before the teams are locked, here are three surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Dinesh Karthik, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Dinesh Karthik scored nine runs off eight balls in the last match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Dinesh Karthik was in top form during the previous IPL season. He played several match-winning knocks for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and also earned a recall to the Indian team.

Karthik is yet to set the stage on fire in IPL 2023. He got out for a three-ball duck against the Mumbai Indians, while he managed only nine runs off eight balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The majority of the fantasy cricket users may ignore Karthik for tonight's match, but looking at the way he played in IPL 2022, it would be wrong to write him off after just two failures. The wicket-keeper batter could score big tonight and end up proving to be a differential.

#2 Mohammed Siraj, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Will Mohammed Siraj destroy the Lucknow Super Giants batting lineup? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Another RCB player to feature on the list is their fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. The right-arm pacer has bagged two wickets in two matches so far. He was quite impressive in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) but conceded 44 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The match against MI was held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and in that game, Siraj bowled a spell of 1/21. Siraj knows the conditions in Bengaluru well. He could produce a top-quality performance with the ball tonight.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat, Lucknow Super Giants

Jaydev Unadkat has bowled six overs in two matches for LSG in IPL 2023, but is yet to take a wicket. The left-arm pacer has a good record in the IPL, which is why LSG might give him one more opportunity to play tonight in IPL 2023.

If Unadkat opens the bowling, he can trouble the RCB batters with his swing. The left-arm pacer could even end up taking multiple wickets if LSG captain KL Rahul uses him in the death overs.

Poll : 0 votes