IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for RCB vs MI match

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) heads to Bengaluru for a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 2. The two star-studded franchises will open their respective IPL 2023 campaigns against each at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The conditions in Bengaluru traditionally help batters, which is why fans should expect a run-fest in tonight's game. Fantasy cricket users are likely to stack up their teams with batters and death bowlers for this game.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, and Jofra Archer are likely to be the top picks in fantasy cricket contests for the IPL 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians.

However, in this listicle now, we will look at three such underrated players who can prove to be differentials in the game. Here's a look at three surprise Dream11 picks for RCB vs MI match.

#1 David Willey

England's left-arm pacer David Willey was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Willey did a decent job for RCB whenever he received an opportunity to play in the previous season.

With Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the first few matches of this year's IPL, Willey is likely to lead the overseas department of RCB's pace attack. He played against the Mumbai Indians last season and returned with figures of 0/8 in two overs.

Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have had some issues dealing with the new-ball left-arm fast bowlers, which is why David Willey could walk away with a couple of wickets in this game. Willey also has big-hitting abilities and can make his presence felt in the batting department.

#2 Tilak Varma

As mentioned ahead, all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan in the batters' section of tonight's fantasy cricket contests. However, rising star Tilak Varma could prove to be a differential pick.

Varma was one of the most impressive players for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. He got run out for a duck in his first IPL innings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but Varma has got what it takes to score big at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#3 Ramandeep Singh

Uncapped player Ramandeep Singh is likely to be one of the all-rounders in the Mumbai Indians' playing XI for their IPL 2023 season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Singh is pretty handy with his medium pace and can also smash the ball hard with the willow as well.

In the previous IPL season, Singh scalped a three-wicket haul against the SunRisers Hyderabad. Since he is not an experienced bowler, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter may look to attack him.

Either Singh may go for a lot of runs or end up taking multiple wickets. He could be a 'high risk, high reward' option for tonight's fantasy cricket contests. It will be interesting to see how the Mumbai Indians use him in the new season.

