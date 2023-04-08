IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for RR vs DC match

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals today (8 April) in IPL 2023. Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host the match. This will be the first afternoon match of the season in Guwahati.

The conditions at this venue are optimal for batting. In the previous game played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings scored a combined total of almost 400 runs. Fans should expect another run-fest today in IPL 2023.

As far as fantasy cricket contests for DC vs RR are concerned, fans should note that star players Jos Buttler and Mitchell Marsh will be unavailable for this match. Buttler injured himself during the game against the Punjab Kings, while Marsh has returned home for his wedding.

All eyes will be on David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer in this match, but here's a look at the three players who can prove to be the differentials in fantasy cricket contests for the DC vs RR match in IPL 2023.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal, Rajasthan Royals

Devdutt Padikkal failed to get going in the last match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Many fans felt that Devdutt Padikkal would lose his place in the Rajasthan Royals playing XI after his failure against the Punjab Kings. On a pitch where both teams scored runs at almost 10 per over, Padikkal managed only 21 runs off 26 balls, hitting one four.

While Padikkal may still be dropped from the team, Jos Buttler's injury has increased his chances of playing. Padikkal may not just retain his place but also receive an opportunity to open the innings instead of Buttler.

RR used Ravichandran Ashwin as Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partner in the last match, but it is highly unlikely that Ashwin will open the innings today against DC. If Padikkal opens the batting, he can score big in today's match.

#2 Rilee Rossouw, Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals



Rilee Rossouw reflects on the result of



📽️| Rilee Rossouw reflects on the result of #LSGvDC, looking to come back stronger as we return to #QilaKotla 🏟️

Rilee Rossouw has struggled to make an impact in IPL 2023 so far. In the last match against the Gujarat Titans, Rossouw lost his wicket for a golden duck after failing to pick a short delivery from Alzarri Joseph.

Like Devdutt Padikkal, Rossouw would have lost his place in the playing XI for this game, but Mitchell Marsh's unavailability may tempt DC to give him one more chance. Rossouw has done well in T20 cricket over the last few years. With a batting-friendly track on offer in Guwahati, the DC star can score big today.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed, Delhi Capitals

Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF



Fastest Indians to 50 IPL wickets (matches):



35 - Khaleel*

37 - Amit Mishra

39 - Mohit Sharma

40 = RP Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal



Credits - @/lal__kal



Khaleel Ahmed becomes the fastest Indian to reach 50 IPL wickets:
Fastest Indians to 50 IPL wickets (matches):
35 - Khaleel*
37 - Amit Mishra
39 - Mohit Sharma
40 = RP Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Khaleel Ahmed is an underrated match-winner present in the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023. The left-arm fast bowler came in as an Impact Player during the last match against the Gujarat Titans and bowled a decent spell of 1/38.

Ahmed also bagged two wickets against the Lucknow Super Giants. All eyes will be on Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep and Trent Boult in this match, but Ahmed can prove to be a differential if he scalps multiple wickets again. Since he bowls in the powerplay with the new ball, the chances of him taking wickets are high.

