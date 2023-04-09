IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for GT vs KKR match

Gujarat Titans will battle against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of today's IPL 2023 double-header contest. Both teams have a lot of momentum on their side. GT are coming off wins against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, while KKR crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match.

Knight Riders will travel to Ahmedabad for this match as the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is scheduled to host this game. The track at this venue helps the batters and the bowlers equally. In the last fixture on this ground, CSK scored 178 runs, and GT chased down the target with five wickets in hand.

As far as the head-to-head record between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans is concerned, the Titans lead by 1-0. Gujarat will also have the home support, which is why they will start as the favorites to win today's IPL 2023 game.

Fantasy cricket users will closely follow the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match as well. Before the teams are locked in for this IPL 2023 match, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differential picks.

#1 Vijay Shankar, Gujarat Titans

Vijay Shankar has scored 56 runs in 2 matches (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

All-rounder Vijay Shankar has shown glimpses of returning to form in IPL 2023. Shankar has scored 56 runs in two innings thus far. He scored 27 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener. Then, Shankar came in as an Impact Player and aggregated 29 against Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Titans have not used him as a bowler so far because of the options they have, but Hardik Pandya may ask him to bowl some medium pace soon. An all-rounder like Shankar can score a lot of points in fantasy cricket if he gets going. Picking him in the fantasy team may not be a bad move.

#2 Josh Little, Gujarat Titans

Josh Little bowled an impressive spell in the last game (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

All eyes will be on Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan in the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack, but Ireland's Josh Little could end up stealing the show today at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Little bowled a spell of 1/41 against CSK and then returned with figures of 0/27 against DC.

His wicket tally does not reflect how impressive he has been with the ball in IPL 2023. Since Little bowls in the slog overs, he can end up taking multiple wickets today.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders used Venkatesh Iyer as their opener in their last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although Iyer failed to get going against RCB, he can score big if he continues to open in the upcoming matches.

The pitch in Ahmedabad is good for batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill scored a half-century while opening the innings in their last match at this venue. Hence, selecting Iyer in the fantasy team can prove to be a good move.

