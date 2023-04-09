IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's GT vs KKR clash

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader will see defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT have played two games so far in IPL 2023, winning both. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, lost their opening game but bounced back to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comprehensively at home.

KKR have been plagued by the inconsistency of their top-order batters, including skipper Nitish Rana. However, Shardul Thakur's stupendous knock against RCB, coupled with the spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma's form, will give them a bit of relief.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have performed like a well-oiled machine in their first two games. Players have stepped up whenever needed to deliver results for the team. Hardik Pandya and Co. will hope to replicate whatever they have done in the last two games.

The only IPL 2023 game at this venue saw a lot of runs being scored and another run-fest is expected on Sunday. On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in today's GT vs KKR tie.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been in breathtaking form across formats this year. He translated his international form into the IPL, scoring a match-winning 63 in the first game against the Chennai Super Kings.

Although he had a sedate outing in the last game against the Delhi Capitals, scoring 14 off 13 deliveries, expect Gill to bounce back against KKR on Sunday.

He forms the core of Gujarat's batting at the top and the franchise will want him to fire as they look to keep their winning run going.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghan-born Rahmanullah Gurbaz is perhaps the only KKR batter who has shown some intent in the first two games. The wicketkeeper-batter has looked to attack bowlers and accumulate quick runs in the first six overs.

Gurbaz is also KKR's highest run-scorer so far in the competition, amassing 79 runs in two games.

The youngster is also used to the Ahmedabad conditions, having been part of the GT last year, and also knows the players well. He will look to use all the information to his advantage and come up with a big knock on Sunday.

#3 Sai Sudharsan

The young batter from Tamil Nadu has seemingly fit into the No. 3 role after Kane Williamson's injury in the first game against Chennai.

Sai Sudharsan showed his abilities in whatever opportunities came his way last year. The southpaw has taken it a notch higher in IPL 2023, playing two good knocks, including a match-winning half-century.

He comes across as a confident guy with a calm head and likes to bat long. If Sudharsan gets a good start, expect him to play another defining knock for GT.

